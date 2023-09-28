Lincoln Riley shares his thoughts on Colorado, Deion Sanders

The USC Trojans and Colorado Buffaloes are set to face off this weekend in Boulder on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff.” There will be plenty of celebrities on hand to see this game, including Jay Z and LeBron James, reportedly.

On the field, this is a story of two programs that are on the rise. The Trojans fired Clay Helton and hired Lincoln Riley, who was at Oklahoma. Riley brought in a ton of transfers and landed Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Buffs fired Karl Dorrell and stunned the world by hiring Deion Sanders, and what Coach Prime has done in Boulder so quickly is unprecedented.

Now, they face off. Riley spoke in great detail about Coach Prime and the Buffs earlier this week (h/t Carter Bahns of 247Sports):

ONE OF THE BEST TO PLAY THE GAME

“I’m looking forward to getting the chance to meet him and visit with him. I mean, obviously, he’s one of the best players that’s ever played our game, and so I think he’ll always have an important place in our game, no matter what.”

NO BULLETIN BOARD APPROACH

“We haven’t been focused on opponents or any of the outside things. To each his own, and we’ve got to stay focused and try to — we’ve got plenty of things that we’ve got to get better at and be ready to handle that have to do with us. And if any of our focus is going anywhere else, then that’s not the best thing for USC.”

IMPORTANCE OF SHEDEUR SANDERS, CALEB WILLIAMS

“It’s critical. You got two coaches that came in with guys that they obviously trusted and had experience with. I don’t think you can put a price tag on that from the team aspect and building the culture in the beginning, which is really, really tough… And then certainly offensively, we were able to get off to a decent start year one offensively, and they’ve been able to obviously do the same and play very well. I think it’s a key part. He was smart enough to bring his son along with him, and he’s played at a high level.”

GENUINE

“I’ve never met him. I don’t know him. But he seems to be very genuine in his approach. Everybody’s different. Everybody’s got different personalities. I think when you’re fake and try to be something you’re not, people see right through that. And regardless of what your characteristics are of your personality, if you’re yourself, you can be a great leader, and he certainly seems to do that, seems to be very genuine, and certainly his guys have responded.”

LIMITING BIG PLAYS

“We’ve gotta do a good job of it every week. College football, that’s part of it and the way the game is played now, you’ve gotta try to limit those big plays. That’ll be very important. Defensively, we’re fortunate because we get to see some pretty good skill guys offensively every day that we compete against. We know this will be one of the more talented groups that we face in terms of opponents.”

EARLY KICK

“There’s two sides of it. For the players, it’s the recovery side, being able to get the work and get the plan in and attack the areas that we have to improve on, and then getting the recovery in is probably the biggest thing. For the coaches, it’s a good thing we don’t have to play any snaps, but it’s kind of like playing on a short week for the coaches, and that’s okay. We made a few adjustments in our schedule kind of throughout the week to accommodate for that. We’re used to this.”

