USC’s Lincoln Riley Seems Afraid of Brian Kelly

When USC and LSU take the field opening weekend in Las Vegas it’ll surely draw one of the biggest tv-audiences of the entire season.

Two traditional powerhouses starting the year out with a big-time opponent, why wouldn’t it?

Despite the appeal of two bluebloods meeting, USC has tried to get the game removed from the schedule.

According to a report by Saturday Down South:

USC tried for nearly 2 years to find a way out of a contract to play LSU in Las Vegas because Trojans coach Lincoln Riley didn’t want the game, multiple sources told Saturday Down South.

According to the report, Riley went as far as to ask his agent Trace Armstrong, who also happens to be LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s agent, to get help in getting Kelly to let USC out of the game.

No such luck for Lincoln as the game is still on for Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Don’t get it confused, just because we’re a site that covers Notre Dame doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate what USC does annually away from their conference. USC has always played an impressive schedule. Regardless of the Pac 12’s (or 10 or 8) strength in a given year, USC has always kept their annual rivalry with Notre Dame on the schedule as well as usually played another traditionally strong foe.

Alabama, Texas, and BYU have all been scheduled for by USC in the last decade so scheduling tough competition outside of the conference is nothing new to the Trojans.

It’s just something their current head coach seems to have no interest in continuing.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans…

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans get into a scuffle during pregame at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC V NOTRE DAME

21 Oct 1995: INSIDE LINEBACKER LYRON COBBINS, #6, RETURNS ONE OF TWO INTERCEPTIONS FOR A TOTAL…

21 Oct 1995: INSIDE LINEBACKER LYRON COBBINS, #6, RETURNS ONE OF TWO INTERCEPTIONS FOR A TOTAL OF 47 YARDS IN A 38-10 VICTORY OVER USC AT NOTRE DAME STADIUM IN SOUTH BEND, INDIANA.

USC V NOTRE DAME

21 OCT 1995: NOTRE DAME PLAYERS CELEBRATE THEIR 38-10 VICTORY OVER THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA…

21 OCT 1995: NOTRE DAME PLAYERS CELEBRATE THEIR 38-10 VICTORY OVER THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA IN SOUTH BEND, IN. AS USC DEFENSIVE END WILLIE LOWERY WALKS OFF THE FIELD. Mandatory Credit: BRIAN BAHR/ALLSPORT

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Oct 14, 1967; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson…

Oct 14, 1967; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back O.J. Simpson in action against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 24-7. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Robby Parris (82) is…

Oct 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Robby Parris (82) is pushed out of bounds by Southern California Trojans safety Taylor Mays (2) after a 25-yard reception on a fake field goal attempt at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

US Presswire Sports Archive

Oct 22, 1977; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back #12 CHARLES…

Oct 22, 1977; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back #12 CHARLES WHITE follows the block of #33 MARCUS ALLEN against the Notre Dame Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons

NCAA 2005 Football: Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jeff Samardzija catches…

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jeff Samardzija catches pass for a touchdown in front of Southern California Trojans defensive back Justin Wyatt in the second quarter of Notre Dame's game against USC Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

NCAA Football: USC at Notre Dame

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Evan Sharpley (13) is…

Oct. 20, 2007; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Evan Sharpley (13) is sacked by USC Trojans defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis (49) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. USC beat Notre Dame 38-0. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

US PRESSWIRE Sports Archive

Unknown Date; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback Joe Montana (3) in…

Unknown Date; South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback Joe Montana (3) in action at Notre Dame Stadium against Southern California. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans running back C.J. Gable (2) scores…

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans running back C.J. Gable (2) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Southern California won 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame V Southern California

26 Nov 1988: General view of the action during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting…

26 Nov 1988: General view of the action during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Credit: Tim de Frisco /Allsport

NCAA: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Dec 2,1972; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Anthony Davis (28)…

Dec 2,1972; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Anthony Davis (28) carrying the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 1972 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Robby Parrish (82), center,…

Oct 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish receiver Robby Parrish (82), center, is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Taylor Mays (2) and cornerback Kevin Thomas (15) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7)…

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) gets a hand on USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: USA TODAY Sports-Archive

Oct 24, 1987; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback (9) Tony Rice in action against…

Oct 24, 1987; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame quarterback (9) Tony Rice in action against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame stadium. Notre Dame beat USC 26-15. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Southern California V Notre Dame

26 Oct 1991: General view of the line of scrimmage during a game between the Southern…

26 Oct 1991: General view of the line of scrimmage during a game between the Southern California Trojans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, California. Notre Dame won the game 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Carson celebrates

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the University of Southern California…

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the University of Southern California celebrates after defeating Notre Dame 44-13 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 30, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

NOTER DAME V USC

26 NOV 1994: NOTRE DAME QUARTERBACK RON POWLUS, LEFT, IS HIT BY JEFF KOPP, #35, AND…

26 NOV 1994: NOTRE DAME QUARTERBACK RON POWLUS, LEFT, IS HIT BY JEFF KOPP, #35, AND DONN CUNNIGAN, #37, OF USC AFTER RECOVERING HIS OWN FUMBLE INSIDE THE 5-YARD LINE TONIGHT AT THE COLISEUM IN LOS ANGELES, California. NOTRE DAME SETTLED FOR A FIELD GOAL

Marc Edwards

21 Oct 1995: Running back Marc Edwards of the University of Notre Dame carries the football…

21 Oct 1995: Running back Marc Edwards of the University of Notre Dame carries the football during the Fighting Irish 38-10 win over USC at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr/Allsport

DERRICK MAYES NOTRE DAME

21 OCT 1995: TEMPERS FLAIR WHEN USC DEFENSIVE BACK BRIAN KELLY #42 AND NOTRE DAME RECEIVER…

21 OCT 1995: TEMPERS FLAIR WHEN USC DEFENSIVE BACK BRIAN KELLY #42 AND NOTRE DAME RECEIVER DERRICK MAYES #1 START A SCUFFLE DURING THE TROJANS 38-10 LOSS TO THE NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH AT NOTRE DAME STADIUM IN SOUTH BEND, INDIANA. MANDATORY CREDIT: J

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jimmy Clausen (7) throws…

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jimmy Clausen (7) throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Southern California beat Notre Dame 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: John Sullivan #78 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: John Sullivan #78 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets ready to hike the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Autry Denson

30 Nov 1996: Running back Autry Denson of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks upset during…

30 Nov 1996: Running back Autry Denson of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks upset during a game against the USC Trojans at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won the game, 27-20.

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 18: Rick Kaczenski #57 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish blocks…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 18: Rick Kaczenski #57 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish blocks during the game against the USC Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium on October 18, 1997 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Arnaz Battle

28 Nov 1998: Quarterback Arnaz Battle #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action during…

28 Nov 1998: Quarterback Arnaz Battle #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in action during a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC defeated Notre Dame 10-0. Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport

Julius Jones #22

16 Oct 1999: Julius Jones #22 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during…

16 Oct 1999: Julius Jones #22 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during a game against the USC Trojans at the Notre Dame Stadium in Southbend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans 25-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

Notre Dame v USC

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25, 2000: Terrance Howard #32 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries…

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25, 2000: Terrance Howard #32 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 25, 2000 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN-OCTOBER 20: Javin Hunter #21 of the Notre Dame University Fighting Irish fights off…

SOUTH BEND, IN-OCTOBER 20: Javin Hunter #21 of the Notre Dame University Fighting Irish fights off DeShaun Hill #5 of USC Trojans during the game on October 20,2001 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated USC 16-27. (Photo by Darron R. Silva/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

20 Oct 2001: University of Southern California tailback Darryl Poston #9 is sent flying along with…

20 Oct 2001: University of Southern California tailback Darryl Poston #9 is sent flying along with Tyreo Harrison #51 of Notre Dame during the game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Darron R. Silva/Allsport

Ryan Grant fumbles

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 30: Ryan Grant of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fumbles the ball…

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 30: Ryan Grant of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish fumbles the ball in the third quarter against the University of Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum on November 30, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images).

USC Defense

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 18: Rhema McNight #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 18: Rhema McNight #5 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is tackled by Melvin Simmons #51 and Dallas Sartz #42 of the USC Trojans on October 18, 2003 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish v USC Torjans

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 27: Steve Smith #2 of the USC Trojans scores a touchdown against…

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 27: Steve Smith #2 of the USC Trojans scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 27, 2004 at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. USC won 41-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2006 Rose Bowl Preview

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll hugs quarterback…

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll hugs quarterback Matt Leinart after USC's 34-31 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Notre Dame v USC

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Tailback C.J. Gable #25 of the USC Trojans runs against the…

LOS ANGELES - NOVEMBER 25: Tailback C.J. Gable #25 of the USC Trojans runs against the tackle of David Bruton #27 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 25, 2006 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 20: Evan Sharpley #13 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs the ball during the game against the University of Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium October 20, 2007 in South Bend, Indiana. USC defeated Notre Dame 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct. 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Armando Allen (5)…

Oct. 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Armando Allen (5) is tackled by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (91) defensive end Nick Perry (8) and linebacker Michael Morgan (17) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Southern California won 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov. 27, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Robert Hughes (33)…

Nov. 27, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Robert Hughes (33) carries the ball for a touchdown as USC Trojans safety Marshall Jones (27) defends in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame won 20-16. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct. 22, 2011; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3)…

Oct. 22, 2011; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Michael Floyd (3) and USC Trojans cornerback Nickell Robey (21) fight for possession after Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Dayne Crist (10) fumbled in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. USC won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov. 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly hugs…

Nov. 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly hugs an assistant coach as he is showered with Gatorade after Notre Dame defeated the USC Trojans 22-13 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov. 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans tailback Curtis McNeal (22) is tackled by…

Nov. 24, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans tailback Curtis McNeal (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive end Kapron Lewis-Moore (89) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (7) in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame won 22-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joe Schmidt (38) breaks…

Oct 19, 2013; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Joe Schmidt (38) breaks up a pass intended for Southern California Trojans tight end Jalen Cope-Fitpatrick (88) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame defeated USC 14-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver George Farmer (8) scores on…

Nov 29, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans receiver George Farmer (8) scores on a 31-yard touchdown pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 17: Will Fuller #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 17: Will Fuller #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish makes a 75-yard touchdown reception behind Adoree' Jackson #2 of the USC Trojans in the first quarter of the game at Notre Dame Stadium on October 17, 2015 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive back Adoree Jackson (2) scores…

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive back Adoree Jackson (2) scores on a 55-yard punt return in the second quarter during a NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 21, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams (33)…

Oct 21, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Josh Adams (33) scores a touchdown as USC Trojans cornerback Ajene Harris (27) defends in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov 24, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams (2)…

Nov 24, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Dexter Williams (2) celebrates after scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Southern California Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notre Dame defeated USC 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame v USC

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Chris Finke #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores…

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Chris Finke #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish scores a touchdown against Jonathan Lockett #23 of the USC Trojans during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (25)…

Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (25) scores a touchdown as USC Trojans cornerback Chris Steele (8) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

USC v Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: Isaac Taylor-Stuart #6 of the USC Trojans tries to make…

SOUTH BEND, IN - OCTOBER 23: Isaac Taylor-Stuart #6 of the USC Trojans tries to make the stop on Kyren Williams #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on October 23, 2021 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23)…

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball as USC Trojans cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (6) defends in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back C'Bo Flemister (20)…

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back C'Bo Flemister (20) carries as USC Trojans safety Chris Thompson Jr. (30) defends in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Driver #25

25 Nov 2000: Tony Driver #25 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during…

25 Nov 2000: Tony Driver #25 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish carries the ball during the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans 38-21.Mandatory Credit: Jon Ferrey /Allsport

NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) scores a…

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

John Teasdale #76

16 Oct 1999: John Teasdale #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates on the field…

16 Oct 1999: John Teasdale #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates on the field during the game against the USC Trojans at the Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. The Fighting Irish defeated the Trojans 25-24. Mandatory Credit: Mark Lyons /Allsport

USC V NOTRE DAME

21 OCT 1995: A NOTRE DAME FAN PROUDLY DISPLAYS THEIR LICENSE PLATE IN THE PARKING LOT…

21 OCT 1995: A NOTRE DAME FAN PROUDLY DISPLAYS THEIR LICENSE PLATE IN THE PARKING LOT BEFORE THE IRISH''S 38-10 VICTORY OVER THE USC TROJANS AT NOTRE DAME STADIUM IN SOUTH BEND, INDIANA. MANDATORY CREDIT: JAMIE SQUIRE/ALLSPORT USA

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68)…

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey (68) reacts as quarterback DeShone Kizer (not shown) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA 2005 Football: Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with…

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll celebrates with his players following USC's 34-31 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Southern California

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly walks…

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after a NCAA football game against the Southern California Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Notre Dame 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Cam McDaniel - 705 yards

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

NCAA 2005 Football: Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Justin Wyatt tackles Notre Dame…

Oct. 15, 2005; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Justin Wyatt tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Travis Thomas in the first quarter of USC's 34-31 win over Notre Dame Saturday Oct. 15 at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire