Lincoln Riley says USC is considering a redshirt for Korey Foreman

The USC career of Korey Foreman is stuck in neutral.

At a media scrum after USC practice on Tuesday, Lincoln Riley — upon being asked by a reporter — said USC is considering giving a redshirt to Korey Foreman. This is a clear indication that no one should expect Foreman to be a significant contributor to the defense at any remaining point in the 2023 season.

We didn’t spend a lot of time discussing Foreman in the offseason because we were skeptical of him and didn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up. We needed to see real improvement before we talked up Foreman as a likely contributor to this defense. That instinct — skepticism toward Foreman — proved to be a correct one.

Foreman made one huge play in his USC career, the interception which sealed the win over UCLA last year. It was a very big play. If Foreman does nothing else at USC, at least he will have that moment. However, Trojan fans were expecting this player, this career, to have an impact which reached far beyond one timely play in one game.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire