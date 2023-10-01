What Lincoln Riley said after Colorado nearly upset USC

The Colorado Buffaloes went into halftime on Saturday trailing the USC Trojans, 34-14. Things looked completely lost, and the mastermind quarterback that is Caleb Williams was having his way.

By the end of it, Colorado scored 27 second-half points to finish with a 48-41 loss in a more encouraging showing.

The Trojans’ defense (surprise) gave up a ton of yards and allowed Shedeur Sanders to throw for four touchdowns and allowed freshman Omarion Miller to catch seven balls for 196 yards and a score.

After the game, USC head coach Lincoln Riley had some things to say about how the game went, although it ultimately resulted in a victory for his Trojans:

DEFENSE... STILL

Lincoln Riley said it’s “not really the same issues” as last season for USC’s defense. “When something doesn’t go our way, it doesn’t look like last year. Not to the trained eye.” https://t.co/Bw7WfIvZIo — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) September 30, 2023

DEFENSE HAS TO GET BETTER

"Obviously something is going to have get better for us going forward."@JennyTaft checks in with with Lincoln Riley after the win vs Colorado ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cH4XExJims — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

BIG PLAYS...

“We gave up some big plays defensively where we just simply didn’t tackle.” Lincoln Riley doesn’t often let his frustration about the defense show. This is as close as he’s gotten. https://t.co/KkpmUrw6T3 — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 30, 2023

MORE BUFFS RUNNING GAME

#USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley said that Colorado’s bigger commitment to the run allowed the Buffaloes to be more successful. Highlighted the patient play calling in the run game from CU. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 30, 2023

OWN IT

#USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley starts his presser saying that he thinks the Trojans’ had their best first half of the year but didn’t play well in the second half on any of the 3 sides of the ball. “We’re gonna own the win. We’re gonna own the mistakes.” — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 30, 2023

DIFFERENT

#USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley said that from a trained coach’s eye, this year’s mistakes don’t look the same as the ones last year’s team made. — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) September 30, 2023

CIRCLED

"We're a team that gets circled every single week…I promise you, at the end of the year, nobody's gonna look back on this and care. Right? They're gonna look back and see it was a dub." – Lincoln Riley after USC's 48-41 win at Colorado. #CFB #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/xBGgGSlWxU — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 30, 2023

RESPECT TO COLORADO'S CROWD

“It was a really tremendous road atmosphere even when we got up,” Riley said. “They kept it loud in there and I felt like they kept their team in it in a lot of ways.”

