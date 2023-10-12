Lincoln Riley probably won’t fire Alex Grinch if USC loses to Notre Dame (but he should)

With USC-Notre Dame now (on Thursday, October 12) two days away, it’s time to size up the significance of this game on a lot of levels. The biggest story of this game, however, cannot be denied: Alex Grinch, a coordinator under fire, faces Gerad Parker, another coordinator facing extreme heat. USC’s defensive coordinator and Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator have both had horrible seasons. A lot of fans on both sides think these coordinators have to go regardless of what happens over the next month and a half.

In addition to reading those links, you can follow our argument below, as we lay out the full case for why Alex Grinch should be fired if USC’s defense plays poorly in a loss to Notre Dame.

Here we go:

THE CASE FOR KEEPING GRINCH (BE PATIENT WITH US)

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

We think Alex Grinch needs to be fired if USC’s defense flops once again in a loss in South Bend. However, before we make the case, we need to appreciate the counterargument so that we can acknowledge some of the complexities here.

The first basic argument against firing Grinch in the middle of the season is that things will only get worse, most immediately in terms of hurting morale among players. Bryson Shaw and other players who think they’re letting down Grinch might take this really hard. That’s understandable. The defense might crater even more. Players might get upset. They might mentally check out. Those are all risks. We can at least acknowledge the possibility this could backfire. Fair enough. However, we think the reasons for firing Grinch still outweigh the reasons for keeping him through the regular season — if, of course, USC loses to Notre Dame.

PLAYER MORALE

Dec 2, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson Shaw thinks the players are letting down Alex Grinch. Therefore, Shaw and other players won’t be as motivated if Grinch is fired.

The obvious and easy counter to that argument is that in the first game after Shaw publicly defended Grinch, USC’s defense played a terrible first quarter. Shaw defended Grinch after the Colorado game on Sept. 30. The next game was the Arizona game on Oct. 7. Shaw and his teammates were not ready to play. If that was their response to a crisis for Alex Grinch, why or how could it be any worse for USC’s defense if Lincoln Riley fires Grinch after a loss to Notre Dame? If USC loses to Notre Dame, that would show the USC defense still couldn’t get its act together. Bryson Shaw’s words wouldn’t really mean much if USC’s defense doesn’t improve.

SCHEME COMPLEXITY

LOS ANGELES (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Skeptics of the decision to fire Grinch will also point out that there’s no way to significantly adjust the defensive scheme if Grinch is fired.

The response to that reasonable claim: One of Grinch’s problems has been complexity of assignment. Grinch’s defenses are often too elaborate. Many people think the complexity of what Grinch wants is preventing players from naturally reading, reacting and running. Firing Grinch could lead to a simplified scheme which might unlock the talent of this defense.

NOTRE DAME AND THE PAC-12 RACE

Oct 23, 2021: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Because Notre Dame is a nonconference opponent, a loss to the Irish doesn’t affect USC’s Pac-12 title hopes. Losing to Notre Dame would give Lincoln Riley a chance to remove Grinch before the big Utah game. USC could, in essence, start fresh in its Pac-12 title pursuit without dropping a game in the conference standings. No one could say Alex Grinch destroyed USC’s Pac-12 title pursuit. Wounded? Maybe so. Destroyed? Not if he gets fired before the Utah game.

GERAD PARKER

Sep 23, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

If Notre Dame was a top-five team with a great offense, the idea that losing to Notre Dame should merit an immediate firing of Alex Grinch wouldn’t make sense. You don’t fire coaches for losing to elite teams or juggernaut offenses.

The whole point behind firing Grinch in the event that USC’s defense wilts versus the Fighting Irish is that Notre Dame’s offense isn’t good under coordinator Gerad Parker. Notre Dame has been struggling to score 20 points against less-than-great defenses. The Irish are failing to hit big plays in the passing game. They are failing to dominate with the ground game.

If Notre Dame had an elite offense, we’re not having this Grinch conversation. It’s precisely because ND’s offense is woeful that Grinch has to show he can pass what is a comparatively easier test. If he can’t contain this Notre Dame offense, he certainly won’t contain Washington or Oregon. If he can’t outcoach Gerad Parker, he won’t outcoach Kalen DeBoer. It would be a moment of clarity, a moment which would indicate Grinch will never get this defense figured out. It would be the time for him to go.

JOB EVALUATION

Apr 23, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Being the defensive coordinator at USC is a high-paying job. Accordingly, job performance should be constantly evaluated. If the man doing the highly-compensated job isn’t up to the job, there should be a review and a consideration of a change.

It’s very reasonable to tell Alex Grinch, “This is a job performance review game against Notre Dame. Do well and we’ll back you up. Do horribly and we’ll have to rethink our arrangement.” There’s nothing unfair about that.

UTAH

Dec 2, 2022; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As of Thursday afternoon (October 12), no one still has any idea of whether Utah quarterback Cam Rising will be able to play on October 14 against Cal. If Rising can’t play, USC — on October 21 — could become Rising’s season debut game. If Rising can’t play against Cal, the chances go up that Rising wouldn’t even be able to play against USC.

In other words: If Alex Grinch can beat Notre Dame, his chances of beating Utah could be on the verge of skyrocketing, since Utah without Cam Rising is extremely limited on offense.

Beat Notre Dame, go 9-0 heading into November and the big ones against Washington and Oregon. At that point, Grinch would be on board for the rest of the regular season, and there would be no point in firing him.

Beat Notre Dame, keep your job. That is not asking too much.

Lose to Notre Dame, get fired. This is high-stakes poker, Alex Grinch. Win this game and the conversation will subside. Win this game and the Utah game and we’re done with this issue until late November.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire