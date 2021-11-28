Lincoln Riley Postgame: ‘I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU’

After weeks of rampant speculation, even after Lincoln Riley addressed it, the Oklahoma Sooners head coach continued to be the target of rumor and innuendo in connection to the LSU Tigers’ head coaching job.

Well, if his comments a couple of weeks ago weren’t strong enough, Lincoln Riley was emphatic in his post-game press conference, saying “I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.”

#Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: “Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU. Next question.” — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) November 28, 2021

Anytime a top head coaching job comes available, whether it’s in the NFL or the pros, Lincoln Riley’s name has been mentioned as a possible option. And each year he’s turned down the opportunity to leave Norman for what some outside of OU circles believe to be greener pastures.

Things haven’t gone great for the Sooners this year. It’s the first time in Riley’s tenure as head coach that they didn’t win the Big 12 title. So it’s certainly a disappointment relative to preseason expectations. At the same time, this season has been anything but typical as he endured a quarterback change.

Now, Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners begin looking to the future after their 37-33 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With early signing period and bowl season on the horizon, Riley and the coaching staff can get a jump start on the getting commitments signed on the dotted line.

