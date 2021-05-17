Lincoln Riley playfully jabs Baker Mayfield; Mayfield responds

jaredmueller
·1 min read
Lincoln Riley found a way to jab his former Oklahoma quarterback, Baker Mayfield, on Twitter today pulling out a well-used video of a child being difficult during a baseball game.

Riley was Mayfield’s offensive coordinator for two seasons for the Sooners before taking over as the team’s head coach in 2017. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy that year with the third-highest percentage of points in Heisman history at the time.

Mayfield went on to be the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft to the Cleveland Browns. While the team struggled through organizational turmoil and turnover through his first couple of seasons, Mayfield showed signs of being a franchise quarterback before stamping his future with a very good 2020 season for the Browns.

Since Mayfield’s departure, Riley has gone on to lead the Sooners to two more Big 12 championships and a Cotton Bowl victory.

Today, Riley chose to poke his former Heisman winner with this tweet:

Of course, Mayfield had to fire back:

Fun to see coach and player engage each other in fun, playful ways.

