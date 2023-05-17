Lincoln Riley and the plan beyond the plan

When a football play breaks down, how do players respond? How do they see the field and adjust? This is where coaching matters. This is where Lincoln Riley’s preparation shows up.

The offseason is a time to continue to learn more about Lincoln Riley. He isn’t yet 40 years old (he turns 40 in September). He has already coached three Heisman Trophy winners, but his career is still young. USC fans sure hope he’ll spend at least a decade with the Trojans before scratching the itch to coach in the NFL or somewhere else. There’s a lot to learn about him.

I talked to former Trojans Wire staff writer Josh Webb, who still analyzes USC football and has devoted more time to film study. He had some interesting details to add to the conversation about Riley, and how Oklahoma game film unearths these observations:

ENABLING BAKER MAYFIELD TO THRIVE

Here’s Josh Webb with film analysis:

Like any savvy coach, one should expect Riley to grow and adapt with the game and its current trends. Consider 2015. This was when Riley was still offensive coordinator at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops. This offense featured Baker Mayfield as the quarterback. Dede Westbrook and Sterling Shepard were wideouts. Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon were the running backs. There’s no doubt that Caleb Williams is a better runner than Mayfield and is a better vertical passer, but Mayfield was definitely able to thrive.

FINDING A WAY

In the running game, Oklahoma clearly had better backs than Austin Jones and Travis Dye, but that’s only because Perine and Mixon were so good. Jones and Dye were great for USC in 2022. They fit what Riley does very well and had very productive seasons. 2015 was an interesting year for Riley. The Sooners tried to make a lot of new parts work. It didn’t always go according to plan at first, but it ended up being remarkable how often OU was able to find a way under Riley’s offense.

2015 OKLAHOMA-TENNESSEE WAS AN INSTRUCTIVE MOMENT

Recall the game in Knoxville against Tennessee. Heading into the game, there was plenty of talk about whether the Sooners were even relevant in college football. Given that they didn’t win the Big 12 title from 2011 through 2014, that line of thought was understandable. Anyone who doubted Oklahoma at the time was probably feeling pretty good during most of that game with Tennessee leading 17-0. However, Oklahoma rallied to win in double overtime when Zack Sanchez intercepted Josh Dobbs on third down to end the game.

KEY PLAY

On the go-ahead touchdown that eventually gave OU the win, Oklahoma lined up with four wide and one in the backfield. UT lined up in what was then its preferred 3-4 with a single-high and wanted to bring pressure on a 3rd and 3 in overtime. The outside receiver to Sterling Shepard’s side worked a post, taking his man with him and the single-high safety. They read that as Mayfield’s target, but Mayfield notices that the defender bites when Shepard digs inside and works outside. The defender simply gets his feet tied. This now leaves Shepard wide open and the closest two players are already working away from him as a receiver.

As you might expect, Shepard catches the ball completely unobstructed and then all he has to do is leap over the downed defender, toe the line a little and he hits the end zone. It was a really simple pass for Mayfield and he didn’t even have to look beyond either of those two reads.

BIG PICTURE

Riley took an important moment in a game and gave Mayfield a relatively easy call to make on where he went with his pass. Big moment, simple and effective ideas. This is what Riley is all about. Mayfield was still getting settled in at Oklahoma at the time. He probably didn’t have every play memorized yet, especially since OU’s Week 1 opponent was Akron. Riley put Mayfield in a position to succeed, early in the season, in a tough road environment in Neyland Stadium.

