Lincoln Riley offers a tease to USC fan base with an interesting motivational tactic

One reality became apparent early in the coaching tenure of Lincoln Riley at USC: He was not going to praise players until they had earned praise. Riley and Alex Grinch did not want to pump sunshine the way Clay Helton did. They were not going to speak glowingly about players until they had demonstrated a reasonably high level of consistent quality on the practice field and had proven that they could carry the lessons of the practice field to Saturdays.

In light of that reality, it is very interesting to note what Riley said earlier this week about his USC roster, with the Trojans getting the weekend off and trying to get healthy for the back stretch of their season.

Riley identified several players as possible breakout candidates in the next several weeks.

Here they are:

KOREY FOREMAN

Foreman needs to become the “more man.” USC needs more from Foreman than from any other player Riley mentioned on his list of breakout candidates. Foreman is foremost on the Trojans’ priority list. If he becomes a high-impact pass rusher, that’s a game-changer, especially against UCLA on Nov. 19.

LATRELL MCCUTCHIN

After seeing the secondary struggle against Utah, McCutchin becomes a more urgent example of a USC player who needs to lend a helping hand down the stretch.

JACOBE COVINGTON

USC will need all hands on deck against UCLA. Covington needs to join the parade.

RAESJON DAVIS

We all saw against Utah how limited the defense still is. USC needs more flexibility and depth anywhere it can find them.

RALEEK BROWN

Brown can be an X-factor on offense with his speed. He still is obviously learning how to run through holes and go north-south with power and burst into daylight.

EARL BARQUET

He has made a few good plays on defense but hasn’t achieved the consistency USC really needs.

MASON MURPHY

The Cal and Colorado games should give him a chance to get in some much-needed work. If Bobby Haskins gets hurt and Courtland Ford still isn’t ready for UCLA on Nov. 19, Murphy could become less of a liability, which might help the Trojans to an unexpectedly large degree.

CJ WILLIAMS

Defenses are so focused on Jordan Addison and Mario Williams that having another receiver step up could be significant for the Trojans.

MICHAEL JACKSON III

We saw Jackson make a very big play against Utah. More of this, please.

THE FULL LIST

