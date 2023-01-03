Lincoln Riley should not worry about being ‘disloyal’ to Alex Grinch; it’s okay to fire him now

Let’s be very, very clear here: If Lincoln Riley and USC decide to retain Alex Grinch as defensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, it’s not a terrible, unforgivable move.

We knew this defense wasn’t going to be good heading into the season. USC needed dudes on defense, and it largely did not have them. We also can say — something even the fiercest Grinch critic would agree with — that the Trojans need to get major reinforcements on defense in the transfer portal. If that doesn’t happen, any conversation about a coaching change is secondary (or linebacker, or defensive line — ha, ha!).

Getting better talent is the first priority for USC. We can be fair to Alex Grinch and acknowledge that the Trojans didn’t have nearly enough talent on that side of the ball.

However, after this Cotton Bowl disaster against Tulane, even the Grinch apologists or those (like myself, full disclosure) who felt it was fine if he got the 2023 season have to admit this much: If four weeks of bowl practice and preparation couldn’t generate any improvement whatsoever — USC’s defense truly regressed in this game — Alex Grinch has clearly lost a significant degree of leverage.

Even Alex Grinch would acknowledge he has plainly failed.

Let’s go deeper into a very important conversation:

STARTING POINT

One of the central points about firing Alex Grinch which would be controversial: Grinch would be axed after just one season at USC. Many would think Lincoln Riley would be disloyal or unfair to do that. You don’t generally fire a coordinator after one season, especially when that coordinator was not in the best position to succeed.

FOLLOW-UP

When you consider that Caleb Williams and the whole offense scored 45 points and had that effort wasted, the question arises: Is it fair to Caleb and all those players to have a defense this bad? Is it fair to USC fans and administrators to take a very good product and make it less than what it could be?

GRINCH WOULD NOT DISAGREE WITH THIS

Alex Grinch himself would admit he plainly failed. He wouldn’t ignore that point. He might not be a good coordinator, but give him this: He doesn’t hide from failures, and he doesn’t throw his players under the bus.

KEY POINT ABOUT THE USC DEFENSE IN THE COTTON BOWL

USC wasn’t just its normally bad self on defense in the Cotton Bowl. The Trojans truly were worse than they were for most of the season. They really did regress: 44 points allowed (plus the safety, which was a combination of special teams and offensive mistakes) on fewer than 53 Tulane scrimmage plays. That’s nearly one point per play. That’s abysmal.

TIME OF POSSESSION

POINT OF EMPHASIS

USC had the ball for 39 minutes in this game, Tulane 21. That’s plus-18 minutes. USC still gave up 44 defensive points and lost. This really is worse than any other defensive game the Trojans had this season, and it came in a bowl game when players were comparatively healthier and had time off to rest and regroup.

USC RAN ROUGHLY 30 MORE PLAYS

With 4:30 left, USC 80 plays, Tulane 38 https://t.co/u9eYlw9hBg — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

USC FINISHED 13 OF 15 ON THIRD DOWNS (IF YOU INCLUDE 4TH-DOWN CONVERSIONS) AND STILL LOST

If you count 4th-down conversions as 3rd-down conversions, USC is 13 of 14 on 3rd downs today. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

WE SAID THIS WHEN USC LED 42-30

Does USC need 49 points to win this game, or 56? — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

KEEP THIS POINT IN MIND

You will note that USC has been taking the play clock under 7 seconds on nearly every live-clock play this half. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

AS IT TURNS OUT, THIS WAS LESS A MOTIVATIONAL TACTIC AND JUST A SURVIVAL TACTIC (AND IT STILL DIDN'T GET A WIN)

USC still taking the play clock close to 0. I think to a certain extent, Riley is doing this as motivation 4 Grinch and the D. He's going to hang that fact over the D throughout the offseason (and I think it's a good tactic).@TJAltimore @TPrangleyJr @LbcTrojan @MarkRogersTV — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

THIS REALLY PUTS IT INTO PERSPECTIVE

USC has gained 500 yards and Tulane has completed 3 passes. The Trojans lead by just 5. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) January 2, 2023

YIKES

Assuming Tulane doesn't get it back, Alex Grinch's defense allowed 10.4 yards per play in a New Year's Six bowl — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 2, 2023

FROM OUR RILEY FILES SERIES

From the same podcast series over the summer that OU Twitter took other pieces and ran with… pic.twitter.com/x6o5uucXnK — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) January 2, 2023

LISTEN NOW IF YOU DIDN'T LISTEN OVER THE SUMMER

This was a really good podcast series, and you can listen to all 12 episodes here:https://t.co/FYmNxcmVh2 https://t.co/OrkFaA2EMN — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 2, 2023

NOW WE TURN TO POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS FOR ALEX GRINCH

just keep Jim Leonhard away from Los Angeles plz — Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) December 3, 2022

WE WROTE ABOUT THIS

Why should Lincoln Riley care about what the #Packers do? What kind of question is that? It’s not nearly as weird as you think. #USC #Badgers https://t.co/6gx5Xx1H9N — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 28, 2022

THE BACKGROUND

LOTS OF NATIONAL COMMENTATORS ARE USING THE WORD "UNSERIOUS" TO DESCRIBE USC IF ALEX GRINCH STAYS

Two things from this game:

1) If we aren’t calling targeting at the end of big postseason games on plays that get called 100% of the time in the regular season then just get rid of it.

2) USC is an unserious program if Alex Grinch returns as DC — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 2, 2023

BOTTOM LINE NUMBER ONE

It is still true that getting defensive portal talent is the first priority for USC. That does matter more than the defensive coordinator change.

BOTTOM LINE NUMBER TWO

“It’s fine if Alex Grinch is retained for 2023” — which is what I had been saying throughout the past several weeks — is a less tenable position now. It’s not an untenable position, but it’s not nearly as easy to defend.

Even when saying it’s fine if Grinch is retained for 2023, I did say that if USC could convince Jim Leonhard or another elite coordinator to come to Los Angeles, it should do so.

That thought now becomes even more relevant after the Cotton Bowl.

USC shouldn’t fire Grinch right this second, but: It should certainly make a run at Leonhard now. The Trojans have to try. If they know they can line up a deal for an elite coordinator, they can fire Grinch and announce the new hire concurrently. If they can’t make the deal, then Grinch stays. That’s where we are heading into a very interesting offseason at USC.

