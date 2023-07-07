Lincoln Riley is not going to fear clashes with Ryan Day and Ohio State

Football coaches are not the same. It’s more than being a unique character, such as the late Mike Leach; it’s about having a certain approach and identity and a package of strengths (and weaknesses) other coaches recognize.

Coaches know where they are strong and where they are vulnerable.

On The Riley Files, Oklahoma expert Kegan Reneau had this to say, which is part of the larger discussion about coaches who are (and aren’t) built to beat Lincoln Riley:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously, people like Dabo (Swinney of Clemson) know that their programs are just so disciplined whenever they play the game of football,” Reneau said. “Chris Klieman, Matt Campbell, your list can go on and on in that same group.

“I think a lot of people immediately compare Lincoln Riley to Ryan Day because of the situations they both were in and what they both took over, but Ryan Day isn’t on my list of coaches that I think will frighten Lincoln Riley.

“There are those coaches Lincoln Riley knows that week, okay, I have to be on my game. I don’t know if that’s Ryan Day. I don’t know if that’s Jim Harbaugh or even James Franklin.”

More 1963 Rose Bowl!

USC and Wisconsin played one of the most memorable football games ever

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire