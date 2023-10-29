Lincoln Riley on No. 24 USC’s resilient win at Cal: ‘We fought hard’

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley spoke with Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson following a 50-49 victory for the No. 24 Trojans over Cal on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Berkeley. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.