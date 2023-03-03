Kaleb Johnson leaving Rutgers football to join the Florida Gators in the SEC

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

One of the best edge rushing prospects for the 2023 draft had a strong showing in his Combine drills. Alabama’s Will Anderson ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash on Thursday. He also had a 1.61-second, 10-yard split, illustrating his explosiveness on the edge. Anderson, who weighed in at 253 pounds and checked in at 6-foot-3, did [more]