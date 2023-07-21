Lincoln Riley makes his last appearance at Pac-12 media day

Next year, Lincoln Riley will catch a plane flight to the Midwest to appear at Big Ten media days. The USC Trojans will enter their new conference on July 1, 2024. Weeks later, Riley will attend a media day gathering with Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Ryan Day of Ohio State, unless those two coaches either go to the NFL or something very unexpected happens in the coming 12 months.

Friday in Las Vegas, Riley made his last-ever appearance at Pac-12 media day. There are and have been rumors that in several years, UCLA might want to come back to the Pac-12, but USC seems pretty set as a long-term Big Ten member. Fans certainly are ready to leave the Pac-12 behind. The school will enjoy the added revenue from the Big Ten television deal. President Carol Folt will enjoy the academic prestige of joining Big Ten member institutions.

See what Riley said and talked about at his very last Pac-12 media day:

CHAMPIONSHIPS, NOT JUST PLAYOFF BERTHS

"We’re not focused on the beginning part of the climb, we're focused on getting to the mountain top." – Lincoln Riley — Connor Morrissette (@C_Morrissette) July 21, 2023

RILEY ON NIL

Riley on NIL and the need for Congressional Intervention:

Riley notes positives of players being able to benefit "like the rest of the world" from their talents but also notes how NIL was "just thrown out there" in a less than organized way. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

SELLING THE BRAND

Once again, Riley refers to #USC as "one of the most important programs in our sport." He's really leaning into the brand in a conspicuous setting and moment in the sport's history. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

THE CULTURE

#USC HC Lincoln Riley on transforming the culture: "We all had to recognize it for the opportunity that it is." Riley said they all saw opportunity and thought USC could be really special even though it had been down a couple years. "There's no better story than a comeback." — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

DEFENSIVE TRANSFERS

#USC HC Lincoln Riley on the defensive transfers they brought in: "We wanted guys that were really dying to be a part of this program." Said if they didn't get that feeling from the players, they moved on to other targets. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

THE DESIRE TO BE GREAT

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said QB Caleb Williams' hunger to get better despite his success is evident every day. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

YEAR 2

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said Year 2 definitely feels different. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

SPRING BALL

#USC HC Lincoln Riley on similarities of this year's team versus his previous CFP teams: Said spring was very competitive between offense/defense and that this team has the belief that it can win. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

LOOKING FORWARD TO THE BIG TEN

#USC HC Lincoln Riley asked if there is melancholy or a sense of loss with this being the school's final year in the Pac-12 says there certainly is, but he'd be lying if he wasn't looking forward to the future in the Big Ten as well. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

PAC-12 FINALE

Riley says it's more motivation to make this season count. https://t.co/pqQQlKeEnZ — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

ON STAGE

SUMMER CAMP

#USC HC Lincoln Riley says there's a lot to be excited about after watching the team move from the spring to the summer. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) July 21, 2023

BUILDING BLOCK

USC Coach Lincoln Riley: “We’re happy with what we’ve done in year one, have a great opportunity in front of us” pic.twitter.com/E48WVdnXht — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 21, 2023

DEFENDING ALEX GRINCH

Lincoln Riley: “You can’t do everything in one year. You can make dramatic changes, but not everything.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) July 21, 2023

ARIZONA TRANSFERS

Lincoln Riley emphasizes #USC did not have to put the hard sell on Kyon Barrs, Dorian Singer, and Christian Roland-Wallace once each player entered the portal. Riley notes that all three really wanted to join the Trojan program. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

RILEY ON HIS SUPERSTAR QB

WEST COAST FOOTBALL

Lincoln Riley notes how critical #USC is to football on the West Coast… — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) July 21, 2023

WANTING TO BE A TROJAN

“What they should expect is a group that is hungrier than ever to continue to take the steps back to where, this program, in our opinion, rightfully should be.”@keelyismyname caught up with @uscfb head coach @LincolnRiley at Pac-12 Media Day to discuss the 2023 season and more! pic.twitter.com/AOYRLYEws0 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire