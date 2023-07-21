Lincoln Riley makes his last appearance at Pac-12 media day

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

Next year, Lincoln Riley will catch a plane flight to the Midwest to appear at Big Ten media days. The USC Trojans will enter their new conference on July 1, 2024. Weeks later, Riley will attend a media day gathering with Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Ryan Day of Ohio State, unless those two coaches either go to the NFL or something very unexpected happens in the coming 12 months.

Friday in Las Vegas, Riley made his last-ever appearance at Pac-12 media day. There are and have been rumors that in several years, UCLA might want to come back to the Pac-12, but USC seems pretty set as a long-term Big Ten member. Fans certainly are ready to leave the Pac-12 behind. The school will enjoy the added revenue from the Big Ten television deal. President Carol Folt will enjoy the academic prestige of joining Big Ten member institutions.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

See what Riley said and talked about at his very last Pac-12 media day:

CHAMPIONSHIPS, NOT JUST PLAYOFF BERTHS

RILEY ON NIL

SELLING THE BRAND

THE CULTURE

DEFENSIVE TRANSFERS

THE DESIRE TO BE GREAT

YEAR 2

SPRING BALL

LOOKING FORWARD TO THE BIG TEN

PAC-12 FINALE

ON STAGE

SUMMER CAMP

BUILDING BLOCK

DEFENDING ALEX GRINCH

ARIZONA TRANSFERS

RILEY ON HIS SUPERSTAR QB

WEST COAST FOOTBALL

WANTING TO BE A TROJAN

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories