Lincoln Riley’s loyalty to Alex Grinch can’t exceed his loyalty to Caleb Williams and the USC offense

The USC Trojans came to the Cotton Bowl knowing they were likely in for another shootout, another game in which the offense had to remain in control and not waste possessions. In the first half against the Tulane Green Wave, USC did waste one possession on a Caleb Williams interception, but that was the only drive in which the Trojans didn’t score. They put seven points on the board in their other four drives and grabbed a 28-14 halftime lead by converting 9 of 10 third downs, unofficially all 10 third downs if you treat fourth-down conversions and successful third-down conversions.

Caleb Williams wasn’t full-speed after his hamstring injury (suffered on December 2 in the Pac-12 Championship Game versus Utah), but he could definitely move around in the pocket, which is really the main thing he and Lincoln Riley need to be successful. As long as he can buy time in the pocket and move around to avoid the pass rush, he can make the plays we have seen from him all season.

USC did not punt in the Cotton Bowl. If you view fourth-down conversions as third-down conversions, USC was 13 of 15 on third-down conversions. This was a nearly perfect performance. In truth, USC had only two really, really bad offensive plays the whole game: the Caleb interception, and the safety which enabled Tulane to win. USC missed a field goal, meaning the Trojans could have scored 48 points, not 45, with a little more help from their special teams unit.

Caleb Williams deserved so much better, and that’s why Lincoln Riley’s loyalty to Alex Grinch can’t be the final story at USC. Riley’s loyalty needs to extend to Caleb, the USC offense, and the USC program. He owes it to those players, to the fans, and to the school to field the best possible defense.

I don’t think any Trojan fan would disagree.

While you ponder that point, let’s look at how good the USC offense truly was in the Cotton Bowl:

MIXED BAG

You can tell after that read-option keeper that Caleb Williams isn't at full speed, but that also is a sign to #Tulane that he will run the ball so that they can't automatically crash down on the run like #Utah was able to in second half. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) January 2, 2023

SEEMS GOOD

That was the 16th play of this drive for #USC. Trojans taking a lot of starch out of the Tulane defense on this opening march. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) January 2, 2023

SEEMS VERY GOOD

NINE-MINUTE TOUCHDOWN DRIVE. HAPPY NEW YEAR! #USC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

ON THE FIRST DRIVE OF THE GAME

#USC already with more third-down conversions (2 for 2) than it had against #Utah in the Pac-12 Championship (1 for 12). — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) January 2, 2023

BEAUTIFUL NUMBERS

USC just marched it down the field on Tulane’s defense. 17 plays, 75 yards in 9:02. Caleb Williams hit Michael Jackson III for a 9 yard TD. Williams was 5-8 on the drive for 45 yards. USC went 3-4 on third down. Tulane 0

USC 7

First quarter 5:58@wdsu — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) January 2, 2023

TEAMMATES HELPING TEAMMATES

#USC converts another third down as Brenden Rice cuts inside the defender to get the final couple of yards. Good blocks down field by Josh Falo and Kyron Hudson. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) January 2, 2023

FINGER ON THE LEFT (NON-THROWING) HAND GOT HURT ON A QB SNEAK

Caleb Williams enters the medical tent for #USC. ESPN broadcast says trainers are looking at his left hand. — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) January 2, 2023

FEELS LIKE 63, OR 74, OR EVEN 85

USC converting 38 third downs in the first quarter is pretty good.#UnofficialStatistics — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

MY GOODNESS

Keep in mind that while USC technically did not convert one third down in this game, it converted the subsequent fourth down, so in truth, the Trojans have not failed to convert a single third down in 8 tries on 29 plays. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

HOLY COW

17 plays, 75 yards, 9:02. 12 plays, 95 yards, 5:13. 7-8 third downs, and the one missed third down was converted on fourth down, so essentially 8-8. 2 of 2 touchdowns. Can't get any better than that. #USC — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

OLD SCHOOL

2 drives. 29 plays, 170 yards, 14:15 time of possession. 14 points. Howard Jones leads Bernie Bierman. https://t.co/A8K4S2pCLB — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

DAZZLING

What a throw from Caleb Williams and catch from Tahj Washington. 59 yards for #USC pic.twitter.com/xus0ITt83f — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 2, 2023

CALEB MAGIC

Caleb Williams magic, and a hell of a catch from Brenden Rice #USC pic.twitter.com/Aio1jhHQop — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 2, 2023

GOOD TIMING

Touchdown. Caleb Williams to Terrell Bynum for three yards. Bynum's first touchdown of the season #USC pic.twitter.com/pXM3eRDm5c — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 2, 2023

BAD TIMING

And they say DBs can’t catch 👀 Interception of Caleb Williams by #Tulane #CottonBowl pic.twitter.com/XCTQq0HTgu — Cover 2 Podcast (@Cover2Podcast) January 2, 2023

BIG TIME

USC answers right back. Nice run by Raleek Brown. pic.twitter.com/qI2ILTRYpY — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) January 2, 2023

WOW

Winning stats for USC at halftime: 10-10 third downs (if you accept the view, as you should, that a converted 4th down is essentially NOT a failed 3rd down) 21:41 time of possession to just 8:19 for Tulane Over 250 pass yards and 100 rush yards in ONE half — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

NOT FULL SPEED, BUT CERTAINLY MOBILE ENOUGH IN THE POCKET

Some questions over whether Caleb Williams is at 100% or not, but regardless, he's been having a great day. At half: –20/29 for 253 pass yards

–3 TD/1 INT He hasn't been very effective on the ground, with just 10 rushing yards, but he's primarily pass-first anyway — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) January 2, 2023

WINNING STAT

And 48 plays from scrimmage for USC vs. 18 for Tulane. — Brian Tinney (@bstinman) January 2, 2023

MORE POINTS

Brenden Rice playing like his old man today. Had a 74-yard grab this drive and then a 19-yard touchdown here. Has six catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Oh, and this is a pretty special play from Caleb Williams. #USC pic.twitter.com/RGZA7Iytd0 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) January 2, 2023

HUGE GAIN SETS UP THE TD

74-yard catch and run by Brenden Rice. Got caught from behind but he is having a career day. He just made the TD catch of his life. 35-24. 5-play 97-yard 2:30. Y’all be the judge & watch this @BrendenRice TD. 6-174-2tds for the son of @JerryRice #likenoother #goodyearcottonbowl pic.twitter.com/fwP81P8QOK — Kenneth Berry Covers Football (@OzoGrande) January 2, 2023

SMALL WORLD

Caleb Williams' five touchdown passes breaks a Cotton Bowl record, breaking the four-TD mark once held by….Graham Harrell — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) January 2, 2023

THAT WAS A MISTAKE BY LINCOLN RILEY, NOT THROWING ON 2ND AND 10 FROM THE 1-YARD LINE LATE

You have to throw the ball there. Epic collapse is near. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) January 2, 2023

THE FINAL WORD

In the 2 USC losses that he was healthy Caleb Williams threw for 843 yards and 10 TDs. In both games Alex Grinch’s defense gave up long game losing drives. I feel so bad for Caleb and the offense. They played extremely well and were let down by incompetence from the def staff. — Clifford Burns (@CBurns20) January 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire