Lincoln Riley looks ahead to the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to tap former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad in coming days to be his finance minister, people familiar with the deliberations told Reuters on Tuesday. The sources, who requested anonymity to share private talks, said Haddad's appointment to a working group on economic issues within Lula's transition team added to expectations, reported by Reuters this month, that he was the leading candidate for Lula's finance minister. Lula's silence on the decision has rattled financial markets and brought criticism even from allies, as questions swirl about fiscal policy amid negotiations to open almost 200 billion reais ($38 billion) in budgetary space next year.