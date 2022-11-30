Lincoln Riley looks ahead to the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game
USC football head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media before the Trojans head to Las Vegas to take on Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game.
USC football head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media before the Trojans head to Las Vegas to take on Utah in the 2022 Pac-12 Football Championship Game.
A USC win Friday over Utah in the Pac-12 championship football game likely would boost UCLA's hopes of landing in the Alamo Bowl, the league's third-best choice.
Multiple times in the past, the Washington #Huskies needed a late-season win by #USC to make the #RoseBowl. That scenario exists again. #Pac12
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to tap former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad in coming days to be his finance minister, people familiar with the deliberations told Reuters on Tuesday. The sources, who requested anonymity to share private talks, said Haddad's appointment to a working group on economic issues within Lula's transition team added to expectations, reported by Reuters this month, that he was the leading candidate for Lula's finance minister. Lula's silence on the decision has rattled financial markets and brought criticism even from allies, as questions swirl about fiscal policy amid negotiations to open almost 200 billion reais ($38 billion) in budgetary space next year.
Follow along with us as Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addresses the media in his weekly news conference in Ann Arbor.
College Football Playoff top 25 rankings. How do the teams rank in after the penultimate round?
Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers since Musk has taken over, according to Media Matters for America.
Jason Derek Brown is the second Arizona fugitive removed from FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2022. Here's why.
Michigan football (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) checks in at No. 2 in the most recent CFP ranking after thumping previous No. 2 Ohio State, 45-23, in Columbus.
Fans can help Bryce Baringer by voting for him to win the Ray Guy Award
Just what’s going on?
Oregon's special teams capped off an awful season with the worst game of the year. On the other hand, rivalries in Oregon have never looked better.
Eric Hansen and Tyler James on ND-USC, the transfer portal, quarterback priorities, bowl options and more.
TCU vs. Kansas State set for Big 12 championship game, and West Virginia gets another win over preseason contenders. Big 12 Power Rankings. From @john9williams
The Tigers lost yet another 2023 DL commitment in Joshua Mickens.
The right hire was always going to transform USC into USC again. For Lincoln Riley, it took less than a year to do it.
A former longtime MSU coordinator has won assistant coach of the year honors
Prolific boxing referee Carlos Padilla Jr. has admitted to rigging one of Manny Pacquiao’s most important matches nearly two decades ago. In an interview with the World Boxing Council, the “Thrilla in Manilla” referee revealed that he skewed the 2000 WBC International super-bantamweight title match in Pacquiao's favor by “prolonging” the 10-second count when the now-legendary Filipino boxer was knocked down in the fourth round. Padilla, who is Filipino himself, admitted that he wanted to assist his fellow countryman against his Australian opponent Nedal Hussein, who he described as a “taller, younger, stronger and dirtier fighter.”
Everything has come together for the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just five realistic contenders have emerged with one Saturday left.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.