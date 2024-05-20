How Lincoln Riley can get a leg up on the competition at USC in 2024

Lincoln Riley is better than the vast majority of peers in college football at play selection and play design. Riley hasn’t been good at coaching defense or recruiting lots of elite linemen, but one thing you can’t knock him for is his play-calling acumen. Given that reality, one change in college football for 2024 gives Riley and USC a chance to make real-world gains against opponents.

Football Scoop has more on the story:

“College football, decades after the NFL first introduced in-helmet communications in the mid-1990s, is poised for widespread coach-to-player, in-helmet direct conversations for the coming 2024 season. Offense, defense and special teams.

“The NCAA formally passed the measure April 19, after numerous teams already had concluded their spring camps but had started the process along the journey of their 15 allowed practices.”

Every coach will have the ability to talk to his quarterback before the snap, but Lincoln Riley can maximize that opportunity a lot better than other coaches. Hopefully USC and Miller Moss will gain a lot from this development.

