Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma to become head coach at USC

Breaking: In a stunning move on Sunday, Lincoln Riley accepted the head coaching position at USC, according to @Mark_Schlabach and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/kXHGywwPMx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

Oklahoma lost their Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma State on Saturday night, and they lost their head coach les than 24 hours later.

Lincoln Riley is leaving Norman to become the next head coach at USC, per multiple reports.

It’s a shocking move, as one of the biggest names in the college football coaching ranks leaves one powerhouse program for another, though the Sooners have enjoyed far more success of late than the Trojans have.

USC will surely be hoping that Riley brings that kind of success with him, including the ability to land prospects at the top of the NFL draft class.

