Lincoln Riley has an insurance policy if a USC defensive coach goes to the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have a defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who could soon become an NFL head coach. Macdonald is in demand after guiding the Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

If Macdonald leaves for an NFL head coaching job, USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn — who worked for the Ravens a few years ago — could become a prime candidate in Baltimore.

Ravens Wire gathered a recent comment from Macdonald, who was asked by the press about NFL head coaching jobs:

“It’s hard to ignore,” Macdonald said. “It’s an honor to hear about it. It’s such a unique opportunity when it does come up. For guys that know me, I’m a one-track guy. It’s very difficult for me to kind do two things at once. So, try your best to focus on the things that we need to focus on, which is the next game and getting our guys in position to win. I thought you guys would probably ask about this at some point, but I think it’s an opportunity to talk about.”

If Macdonald leaves for the NFL and D’Anton Lynn leaves USC without coaching a game for the Trojans, Lincoln Riley has an insurance policy in place.

Remember: Doug Belk, the secondary coach, has been the defensive coordinator at Houston the past few years. Matt Entz, the linebacker coach and defensive assistant, has head coaching experience and would not be out of place as a coordinator. USC already has elite defensive coaches who could step in for Lynn as defensive coordinator. It would not be a downgrade for the Trojans.

Plus: If Lynn does leave and Belk is promoted to defensive coordinator, guess who becomes secondary coach? Taylor Mays, who was outstanding in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville with a newly-expanded role.

USC has lots of options and fallback plans if D’Anton Lynn does leave. We’re not predicting he will leave, but in case wild things happen in the coaching carousel, the Trojans have protected themselves.

