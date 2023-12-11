Lincoln Riley hiring North Dakota State’s Matt Entz as defensive assistant is a huge deal

USC Trojan football fans were concerned with the slow pace of coaching staff hires. However, on Sunday, a major surprise emerged: North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz was brought in as the linebackers coach for Lincoln Riley and new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

It was a huge shock to the college sports world. Entz leaving a program that has won multiple FCS titles to become an assistant coach isn’t something we see every day.

Let’s face it: An FCS salary compared to a Big Ten salary, not to mention living in Los Angeles compared to North Dakota, could have been major selling points for Entz.

The North Dakota State head coach brings a lot to the table, and this move shows how serious Riley is in changing and fixing the defense. Let’s see how people reacted to the explosive news:

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz tells ESPN he’s leaving the school for an assistant coaching position under Lincoln Riley at USC. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2023

According to this report, #USC is hiring North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz as its new linebackers coach. Entz has led the FCS powerhouse since 2019 and is a two-time FCS National Coach of the Year winner. https://t.co/jh8pUPPxCZ — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) December 10, 2023

Meet Matt Entz, USC’s new Assistant Head Coach for Defense/Linebackers Coach@Coach_Entz pic.twitter.com/SpAkE1wfR0 — USC Analytics (@USCanalytics) December 10, 2023

#USC just announced the hiring of MATT ENTZ as its new linebackers coach. Entz was named the FCS National Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021 by the American Football Coaches Association. and….. pic.twitter.com/bcPxQbNHU2 — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 10, 2023

#USC officially announces hiring Matt Entz as LB coach.

"Having a championship-caliber staff is instrumental to the success of our team," said Riley. "By welcoming Matt Entz, a championship-winning head coach and outstanding defensive mind, we are bolstering our defensive staff." — Ryan Abraham (@insidetroy) December 10, 2023

USC coach Lincoln Riley just pulled two-time FCS national champion and North Dakota State coach Matt Entz. Entz will coach linebackers at USC, per @loganncampbelll. What a get. Riley apparently is through playing about the defense getting better. Holy smokes. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 10, 2023

Is it possible he will make more money as a LB coach at USC than as head coach at NDSU? Otherwise I don’t know why this would make any sense… https://t.co/pe3Xv44pbJ — Raj Lakra (@RajLakra) December 10, 2023

USC has to put a staff together ahead of the early signing day, and so NDSU – who is still playing for a national title! – gets their head coach is getting poached for a position coach job. Awful for the kids, but this is what the system as it's constructed operating as normal. https://t.co/WjYC3wqqBS — Brady Weiler (@bradymweiler) December 10, 2023

FCS head coach to linebackers coach at USC? That’s quite a change. NDSU has launched multiple coaches into G5/P5 head coaching positions…. https://t.co/LYGaxf8oSj — Jake Hatch (Yawk) jakehatch.bsky.social (@JacobCHatch) December 10, 2023

60-10 as head coach. Wowza https://t.co/EbltQfSHXj — Zach Takes (@ZachTakes) December 10, 2023

Timing is suspect, but would you rather live in SoCal making a million, or Fargo making 400-500k depending on how you finish. No brainer – FCS just doesn’t have the money. Transfer guys leaving for more money too. Kinda the minors and just have to accept it. https://t.co/slY1ZciR0o — Kyle Sheppard (@Kyle_K_Sheppard) December 10, 2023

Per #USC release, new linebackers coach Matt Entz will also serve as the associate head coach for the defense. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 10, 2023

Circling back to this Matt Entz hire at LBs for USC football: –Named an assistant HC for defense

–Was hired away as an assistant from a head-coach job at North Dakota State, so must've seen a good fit w/USC

–Curious to see what happens w/Brian Odom + Roy Manning — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) December 11, 2023

Fifth-year NDSU head coach Matt Entz will be resigning at the end of this season to accept a new job with an FBS program. Entz will continue to lead the Bison through the #FCSPlayoffs. https://t.co/O1oCi2QhGH — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) December 10, 2023

Power move hiring away an FCS powerhouse’s head coach to be your linebackers coach. https://t.co/5WsH9LwNaZ — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 10, 2023

USC’s defense was so bad they hired a new DC and assistant defensive coordinator. 😂😂. Give them credit. They are attacking their weakness. Now they need better players. https://t.co/4WzVS8dGFU — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 10, 2023

USC pulling out all the stops to build a team that can compete in the Midwest. https://t.co/U9SnrUuj7a — Drew (@374drew) December 10, 2023

Keyword title assistant head coach…that adds extra money to that salary https://t.co/0nMTCdVebj — WOB (@datboiWOB) December 10, 2023

USC has hired North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz as assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach. Huge get for the Trojans, who land a two-time FCS national title winner. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) December 10, 2023

I do not like this move for Matt Entz. https://t.co/OnmsasEiKO — College Sports Superfan (@eisner_ryan) December 10, 2023

Matt Entz is going to be a very good head coach in the future. Could even be a guy that takes Riley’s job if he leaves USC for whatever the reason is. I love the fact that LR hired him despite that, just because of how good of a coach he will be on the defensive side. — ✌️The USC Trojan Times✌️ (@USCTimes) December 10, 2023

North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz is leaving for an assistant coaching position under Lincoln Riley at USC, per Pete Thamel. NDSU is currently in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs. pic.twitter.com/n9yX2qbkyZ — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 10, 2023

North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz will resign after the season to become the USC linebackers coach. He's 60-10 in five seasons leading the Bison, including FCS championship seasons in 2019 and '21. He also was a part of four other national titles as an assistant. pic.twitter.com/daX0ZTDRNk — Craig Haley (@CraigHaley) December 10, 2023

USC has confirmed the hiring of North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz as its new linebackers coach. Entz was North Dakota State’s head coach the last five seasons and led the team to two national titles. https://t.co/mjg1uIM5Zq — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 10, 2023

