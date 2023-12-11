Advertisement

Lincoln Riley hiring North Dakota State’s Matt Entz as defensive assistant is a huge deal

USC Trojan football fans were concerned with the slow pace of coaching staff hires. However, on Sunday, a major surprise emerged: North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz was brought in as the linebackers coach for Lincoln Riley and new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

It was a huge shock to the college sports world. Entz leaving a program that has won multiple FCS titles to become an assistant coach isn’t something we see every day.

Let’s face it: An FCS salary compared to a Big Ten salary, not to mention living in Los Angeles compared to North Dakota, could have been major selling points for Entz.

The North Dakota State head coach brings a lot to the table, and this move shows how serious Riley is in changing and fixing the defense. Let’s see how people reacted to the explosive news:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire