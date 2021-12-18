With Lincoln Riley at the helm, star CB Domani Jackson re-commits to USC

In late November, after visiting Alabama, five-star cornerback Domani Jackson decommitted from USC. The Trojans didn’t have a coach, and Jackson saw an opening to reconsider whether he wanted to join the legacy of the Crimson Tide, commit to a Michigan program that he had previously called his “dream school,” or return to USC.

Oh how the times have changed.

With Lincoln Riley in tow, Jackson signed with the Trojans on Friday. The Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) star tweeted a photo with graphics of himself overlooking the Coliseum. In one of the graphics, Jackson is holding the 2016 Jim Thorpe trophy that former USC star Adoree’ Jackson won.

USC tweeted a video welcoming the star to the school.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗢𝗡𝗘. Stayed loyal to the soil. Welcome the newest member of the family, @domanijackson1!#FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/IobsZeSRG4 — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 17, 2021

Jackson is ranked as the No. 3 player (tied) in the class of 2022 in the USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Rankings. He emerged as a star at Mater Dei as a sophomore, looking like one of the better cornerbacks in the nation regardless of class, but his high school season was ended prematurely due to a knee injury.

He’ll be back, just as he returned to USC after initially decommitting. Jackson is staying home.

