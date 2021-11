Trojan Sports

USC athletic director Mike Bohn and senior associate AD Brandon Sosna pledged to conduct this extended coaching search with no leaks, no hints of what was coming for as long as they could keep every detail in-house. Riley was hardly ever mentioned in the two and a half months of banter, forecasting and conjecture throughout this search -- which started back in mid-September with the firing of Clay Helton -- mainly because he wasn't perceived as a gettable target.