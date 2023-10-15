Lincoln Riley’s greatest failure in 2023 at USC was not what we all expected

Purely in terms of games played, USC has completed slightly more than half of its games in 2023: 7 of 12. In terms of the Pac-12 Conference race, USC is nowhere close to being finished. The Trojans are 4-0 in the league and, with a win over Utah next week, are likely to enter November 6-0 in the conference with a definite chance to make the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The season isn’t over. A Pac-12 title would mean something. More chapters are left to be written. These remaining games definitely matter, and we’re not going to suggest or imply they don’t.

However, it is more likely than not — after seeing what happened against Notre Dame — that USC won’t win the Pac-12 title this year. Washington looks like a better team. Oregon does, too. If USC doesn’t win the Pac-12, the season is a failure, period.

USC is not certain to fail, but it is likely to. That’s a painful sentence to write, but it reflects the reality on the ground.

Lincoln Riley just hasn’t done a good job with this team in 2023. Maybe he will fix some things in the next month and a half, but he won’t fix everything. The bigger fixes will come in the offseason, and after a sobering beatdown at the hands of a less-than-great Notre Dame team, it’s not too early to talk about them.

Let’s pull up a chair and explore where Lincoln Riley truly fell short with this 2023 USC team:

ROSTER CONSTRUCTION

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, it wasn’t the play selection which hurt Lincoln Riley the most. It wasn’t even Alex Grinch, because he was a peripheral and surprisingly irrelevant figure in the loss to Notre Dame. The Trojans’ offense, not the defense, lost this game. Caleb Williams lost this game. It’s not what we expected, but it happened. The offensive line lost this game. Ultimately, this roster wasn’t good enough. We will spend the rest of this article explaining why this is the case.

ANDREW VORHEES

Mar 4, 2023; Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Vorhees gave this USC offensive line so much. Where is that kind of player on this year’s offensive line? Vorhees’ contributions are magnified in light of what happened to the offensive line against Notre Dame. Vorhees has not been replaced by an equally good player. That’s regression.

BRETT NEILON

Oct 1, 2022; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Neilon has not been replaced by a better player on the USC offensive line. Like Vorhees, his absence is magnified by what we are seeing on the 2023 offensive front.

JUSTIN DEDICH

Aug 26, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t really blame Riley for this one. This is a returning USC player who has simply regressed in 2023. The guy who does deserve some scrutiny for Dedich’s so-so season: offensive line coach Josh Henson.

HOLDING PENALTY

Oct 14, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The holding penalty by Emmanuel Pregnon which wiped out a Caleb Williams touchdown was arguably the most important play of the game. It underscored the point that when the Trojans needed their offensive line to be sound and mistake-free, the line couldn’t do the job. In addition to getting worked by Notre Dame’s defensive line, the USC offensive line made untimely mistakes and could not rise to the moment in high-leverage situations. We don’t talk about the 2023 USC offensive line the way we so often talked about the 2022 group.

TRAVIS DYE

Nov 5, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Dye did so much for USC last year. Did the offensive line’s quality in 2022 help Dye? Sure … but Dye was a leader and a jack of all trades who gave USC’s offense so much versatility and effectiveness. USC really misses him.

MARSHAWN LLOYD

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MarShawn Lloyd has been very, very good for USC this season, but is he better than Travis Dye? I don’t think a majority of experts would say he is. That’s no knock on Lloyd, who has been a good addition to the Trojans, but Dye was indeed better. That’s another case of the 2023 roster being less than the 2022 roster.

Nov 26, 2022; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It is beyond clear how much Jordan Addison helped the whole USC offense function in 2022. His speed and route running opened up the field and created opportunities for teammates. That dynamic doesn’t exist this year, and it’s plain to see. Addison really maximized what Caleb Williams and others brought to the table.

DORIAN SINGER

Sep 9, 2023; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Singer has been a massive bust. He was supposed to be the Addison replacement, the WR1 who was the lead dog in the pack and reshaped the field the way Addison did. He has done nothing of the sort — not even close.

He torched USC last year, and Caleb Williams asked if the Trojans could get him in the portal. They did. We all thought it was a great move.

It simply hasn’t worked out that way.

BOBBY HASKINS

Oct 15, 2022; Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s not forget how good Bobby Haskins was on the 2022 offensive line, playing with pain and doing the job wherever he was needed on the offensive front. He was a transfer from Virginia. Riley and Henson scored big with Haskins.

MICHAEL TARQUIN AND JARRETT KINGSTON

Aug 26, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s 2023 offensive line portal pickups, such as Michael Tarquin and Jarrett Kingston, have not come particularly close to matching the standard Bobby Haskins set last year.

THE DEFENSE

Oct 14, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The USC defense didn’t lose the Notre Dame game, but it remains vulnerable to Washington and Oregon in November. It’s hard to say the defense is worse than last year — it seems slightly better — but it is not dramatically better, either. That defense will need to be significantly better for USC to reach a championship standard.

STRENGTH TRAINING

Aug 26, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the players Riley inherited in Year 1 were good and did not have enough time to regress under USC’s strength and conditioning program. When Year 2 brings about regression instead of improvement, maybe it’s not just the players; maybe it’s the way they are being trained. This certainly deserves more focus from Lincoln Riley in the coming offseason.

