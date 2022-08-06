Lincoln Riley goes into Texas to get 4-star edge rusher for 2023 class

Matt Zemek
·1 min read
Lincoln Riley’s recruiting momentum at USC continues to build.

Another four-star commit joined the Trojans on Saturday. Edge rusher Braylan Shelby from Friendswood (Texas) High School picked USC, giving Riley another national recruiting win.

A few weeks ago, USC and Riley went into Louisiana and grabbed four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis. Now the Trojans have won a significant recruiting battle in Texas for an edge rusher. When one also notes that USC recent earned a commitment from four-star cornerback Maliki Crawford, the math becomes clear and very encouraging for USC: The Trojans have added a four-star player at each level of their defense over the past month: defensive line, linebacker, and secondary.

We’re still early in this recruiting cycle, too.

Success is its own selling point. Lincoln Riley has a lot more success to sell to future recruits after his recent string of recruiting wins.

The next step: Score wins on the football field this fall.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

