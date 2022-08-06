Lincoln Riley goes into Texas to get 4-star edge rusher for 2023 class

Lincoln Riley’s recruiting momentum at USC continues to build.

Another four-star commit joined the Trojans on Saturday. Edge rusher Braylan Shelby from Friendswood (Texas) High School picked USC, giving Riley another national recruiting win.

A few weeks ago, USC and Riley went into Louisiana and grabbed four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis. Now the Trojans have won a significant recruiting battle in Texas for an edge rusher. When one also notes that USC recent earned a commitment from four-star cornerback Maliki Crawford, the math becomes clear and very encouraging for USC: The Trojans have added a four-star player at each level of their defense over the past month: defensive line, linebacker, and secondary.

BREAKING: Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 DL Braylan Shelby commits to #USC. “I really feel what they have going on. You have that home feeling. The culture feeling when it comes to SC and how they’re going to change the program around.” Story here: https://t.co/BJCj6ld2K9 pic.twitter.com/8nhXBJ66Pw — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) August 6, 2022

Four-star 2023 Texas EDGE Braylan Shelby (@BraylanShelby) is commitment No. 15 for the Trojans, the fourth commit out of Texas#USC moves to No. 12 nationally in the rankings. https://t.co/huWJSe0pP9 via @SWiltfong247 — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) August 6, 2022

We’re still early in this recruiting cycle, too.

Success is its own selling point. Lincoln Riley has a lot more success to sell to future recruits after his recent string of recruiting wins.

The next step: Score wins on the football field this fall.

