Lincoln Riley gives honest answer on USC for 2024 Big Ten season

Significant changes to the USC football program have brought in a slew of new faces for Lincoln Riley as the Trojans prepare for the Big Ten. The defensive coordinator and three additional defensive coaches have joined the team. The inside receivers coach has transitioned to the quarterbacks coach role. The running backs coach departed for the NFL, and a replacement has been brought on board. Additionally, the roster has experienced a loss of 50 players due to the draft, eligibility, or transfers.

During Lincoln Riley’s recent conference call a few days ago, Trojans Wire asked him a simple question. With all the changes going on in the program, the expectations are higher than ever. Which position group needs to take the proverbial “next step” to help the Trojans reach their team goals in 2024?

With all this change, Riley was quick to point out that it is quite a challenge to choose a specific group.

“Tim, I would say it’s hard to narrow it down to one. I mean it’s a new team and it’s every position group (that) has something new about it, and then on top of it we’re installing a brand new defense, so there’s major changes at every offensive position. Even though the system’s still the same, we have a new position coach in the offensive room.

“Everybody needs to climb. Everybody needs o get better. I know that’s probably not the answer you were hoping for me to say, but it’s really the truth, you know. I think if I were really to lean in on they’re all super important, but in terms of changes compared to what we were doing it’s hard not to really point out the defensive line. I mean you know where the changes defensively are probably more radical there than any other level of our defense,” explained Riley. “It’s not just learning. It’s not necessarily a scheme thing. It’s the way we teach technique and fundamentals is much different that what we were doing before, and so it’s not just do I have the A gap or do I rush the edge, or do I drop. I mean there’s a whole lot to it and really just a new way of thinking. So it’s been fun to see those guys develop by [Eric Henderson] and Shaun [Nua].

“I do like some of the young depth and young talent is really apparent there and our guys are getting better fast, but that’ll obviously be a really key group like it is every year. Especially in the situation we are going into.”

USC is joining the Big Ten, which is known for is bruising power run game with dominant offensive lines. Every week there will be a commitment to pound the ball for four quarters and Riley knows his defensive line will take the brunt of that punishment. How well that line comes together under Henderson and Nua will go a long way to predicting USC’s success in 2024.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire