Lincoln Riley gives Deion Sanders credit for reconstructing Colorado’s roster

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has been the subject of criticism among some fellow coaches for his unorthodox approach to rebuilding the Buffs’ roster.

Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and more recently Oklahoma’s Brent Venables are a couple of big-name coaches who aren’t exactly on the same page as Coach Prime

However, during Pac-12 media day on Friday, USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley took the opposite approach (h/t Brian Schaible of BuffsBeat.com).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I give (Sanders) credit,” Riley said. “We all know what the rules are. We all know what the parameters are. And our job is to build the best teams that we can for the universities that give us the opportunity to do it. No excuses… There obviously needed to be a roster transformation there in coach Sanders’ opinion, and he went about it aggressively. Obviously, the success of that for us or anybody else will be determined on the field as time goes on.”

That’s definitely different than what we have been hearing from other college football coaches across the country. But after a 1-11 season, the roster needed some changes, and Riley is spot on. The job that Sanders has done so far is incredible, and only time will tell if it works.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Football!

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff: 'The longer we wait for the media deal, the better our options get'

Deion Sanders addresses criticism received from fellow coaches

Colorado picked to finish 11th in Pac-12 preseason media poll

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire