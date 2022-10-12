Lincoln Riley is focused on Utah, but he’ll be interested in Stanford-Notre Dame outcome this weekend

USC is obviously preparing for Utah and has its mind fully set on Utah, but next week, the Trojans will have the week off. Lincoln Riley and his staff will certainly do some recruiting during their off week. They will give their players a lot of much-needed rest after seven straight weeks of football. Guys will need to get away from football for a few days and take a deep breath before the home stretch, which begins with an Oct. 29 road game in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats.

One other thing Riley and his staff will do is begin to look at film of the two big opponents at the end of the schedule this year, UCLA and Notre Dame. UCLA plays at Oregon on Oct. 22, so you know Riley and his staff will be watching that game to gather information on the Bruins and the Ducks. The Bruins are a guaranteed opponent; Oregon could be a foe in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The other big late-season opponent is Notre Dame. The Irish play Stanford this weekend.

We talked to Fighting Irish Wire about Stanford, and we have some other insights to add about the Cardinal:

WHAT IS HURTING STANFORD, PART I

We told Fighting Irish Wire the following:

A few forces and trends are combining to make life difficult for (David) Shaw. Start with California parents steering their sons away from football due to increased awareness of concussions and CTE. Fewer linemen are coming from California compared to other states where football is more culturally entrenched or ascendant. The talent pool in California is smaller. Second, the pandemic really hit the Bay Area schools hard. Players obviously wouldn’t want to go to Stanford or California (Berkeley) under strict local constraints and regulations.

WHAT IS HURTING STANFORD, PART II

We also told Fighting Irish Wire:

The emergence of the transfer portal as a significant tool for restocking rosters just doesn’t fit well with Stanford’s high academic standards, so Shaw can’t realistically make a killing in the portal the way Lincoln Riley has at USC. Combine those forces, and Shaw can’t recapture the magic of 2011-2017, when he was regularly winning Pac-12 North Division titles and making Stanford a nationally relevant program.

DAVID SHAW

More from our discussion with Fighting Irish Wire:

“He’s not on the hot seat. “I know you follow college basketball as well, Nick (Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire site editor), and that you thoroughly enjoyed Notre Dame’s surprising run to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 last season. Stanford hoops coach Jerod Haase has been at the school since 2016. He hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in any of his six seasons. Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir has not fired him. What does that tell you?”

THE NEXT 3 YEARS FOR STANFORD FOOTBALL

We continued our discussion with Fighting Irish Wire:

“Shaw has a lot of goodwill at Stanford. The people there love him and go to bat for him. He very publicly and pointedly upholds the school’s high academic standards and embraces them. The locals eat that stuff up. Anyone saying he’s on the hot seat is an outsider who judges Stanford the way one judges Arizona State or dozens of other ‘normal’ programs. Stanford isn’t normal. Muir isn’t normal. I’m not saying it’s good or smart, but it’s not how they roll in Palo Alto. This is a different culture. Shaw can coach at Stanford for a few more years without any pressure. I’m not going to say ‘as long as he wants,’ because five more years of this would probably be too much, but three years for sure. He will not be fired at any point before December 2024, period.”

STANFORD'S BIGGEST FLAWS

Tanner McKee is a quarterback NFL draft analysts love, so the fact that Stanford can’t score much tells you that the Cardinal no longer have the mashers and road-graders on the offensive line they had under Jim Harbaugh and early-period David Shaw (2011-2015, when the program made BCS/New Year’s Six bowls regularly). It’s the same on the defensive line. Shaw just isn’t getting those big, bad wrecking-ball monsters in the trenches. The Cardinal love to punch opponents in the mouth, but they’re no longer getting the linemen who can make it possible on either side of the ball.

STANFORD'S MAIN POINT OF STRENGTH

McKee is a strength, but he doesn’t have much of any help anywhere on the roster. With the lines being depleted, there’s no running back who will finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting anymore (Toby Gerhart, Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Love). Stanford has been thrown around like a rag doll this year. Look at the Washington result in particular. At the time, it seemed like an indication that Washington was flexing its muscles and was a really strong, complete, two-way team with few weaknesses. Then Washington got bullied and flattened by UCLA’s and Arizona State’s offensive lines. Washington is a paper tiger. It still hammered Stanford. What does that tell you?

HOW STANFORD CAN BEAT NOTRE DAME THIS WEEKEND

We turned back the clock to 2011.

UPSET ALERT SCALE IN STANFORD-NOTRE DAME: 1 FOR NO THREAT, 5 FOR MAXIMUM THREAT,

1.

Stanford is a bad football team with deficient line play. If you ranked Pac-12 teams 1-12 right now, Stanford is a consensus choice for No. 11. Colorado is the only Pac-12 team worse than the Trees. It’s pretty clear that Cal, whom Notre Dame got to see in South Bend in Week 3 of this season, is a lot better than Stanford. Arizona State is better than Stanford based on how the two teams have played against Washington. Arizona is better than Stanford. The Wildcats have some decent wins this season and can at least threaten opponents with their offense because their O-line isn’t a total disaster. Stanford is terrible. Let’s not make it any more complicated than that.

PERCEPTIONS OF THE STANFORD-NOTRE DAME RIVALRY

I am not intimately familiar with the nuances of how the Stanford fan base thinks, but I will say that while Stanford has a tough time filling its home stadium in Palo Alto for an Oregon State or other non-California home game, the bigger national games are destination trips for Stanford fans when the team is doing well. Stanford’s national alumni base and its well-connected network of alumni show up for top-tier (New Year’s Six) bowl games. We obviously haven’t seen Stanford reach such a bowl in recent years, but when the program is rocking and rolling, there’s a definite awareness of what the Notre Dame game and other big games mean.

STANFORD AND THE FUTURE OF REALIGNMENT -- WHERE WILL THE TREES LAND?

It’s a really hard question to answer, because in five or six years — 2027 or 2028 — you are going to see more realignment moves. Grants of rights penalties and exit fees will be much smaller. It’s hard to deny the idea that Clemson and Florida State will move to the SEC. How that will affect the Big Ten and Fox Sports is hard to know right now. What we also don’t know is exactly how ESPN and Fox and NBC and CBS will split up College Football Playoff TV rights, revenue, and game assignments under the 12-team playoff plan. All of this will help shape the new landscape in college football in 2026. This isn’t a cop-out, it’s just a reflection of the reality that in four years, a lot will be different, and then we can better discern what might happen.

MORE NOTES ON STANFORD

Separate from our conversation with Fighting Irish Wire, it’s also worth noting that Stanford has a promising recruiting class, but one which is very young. Those players are not developing quickly, which is not a huge surprise. It will be fascinating to see if Stanford gathers momentum in November. Playing this game at Notre Dame is probably still too early in the Cardinal’s development to affect the outcome this weekend in South Bend.

STANFORD-OREGON STATE

Stanford almost beat the Beavers, who were playing a backup quarterback in Week 6. Does that reflect more on Stanford improving, or on Oregon State regressing? The Stanford-Notre Dame game might give us a lot of information in that regard.

STANFORD-UCLA

Stanford has been UCLA’s nemesis in Pac-12 football. The Cardinal play UCLA later on in the season. Will this Notre Dame game give Stanford added belief that it can beat the Bruins and thereby help USC? Don’t assume the Cardinal will be ready to beat UCLA this year, but maybe this team will improve in the second half with its crop of freshmen, as we alluded to above.

THE CAL QUESTION FOR NOTRE DAME

Cal almost took Notre Dame to overtime in September. Notre Dame is playing Stanford one month after the Cal game. What will this game tell us not only about Notre Dame’s evolution, but also about how much Cal has changed since its narrow miss in South Bend?

NOTRE DAME NEEDS STATEMENT WINS

Beating a mediocre BYU team by eight points doesn’t send a major statement. Notre Dame needs emphatic wins to build confidence heading into the USC game. The Irish still have to play Clemson this season, in addition to USC. Can they use this game to strengthen their roster and improve their outlook before they face Dabo Swinney and Company?

USC AND LINCOLN RILEY'S FILM STUDY

Lincoln Riley was able to spend a lot of time in the offseason studying David Shaw’s Stanford defense, because the Rice season opener did not require extensive study. Riley was certainly prepared for what Shaw threw at him. When Riley looks at Stanford on both offense and defense against Notre Dame, what will this reveal about how he can attack Notre Dame’s defense? He will probably grab a look the film of this game at some point during USC’s off week — not a long look, but at least a little bit of time in between recruiting visits. He will then take a fuller look at the Irish in late November when game week arrives.

NOTRE DAME AND CAL

USC plays Cal on Nov. 5. Riley’s study of Cal-Notre Dame game film will surely be part of his preparation for that early-November game versus the Golden Bears. He will then be able to mix Stanford-Notre Dame film study with Cal film study to gather more information on the Irish and the Golden Bears. Some comparisons will surely take place in the USC film room.

ALEX GRINCH

Alex Grinch will want to study Stanford-Notre Dame to see if the Irish offense — especially their quarterback — have significantly improved since their miserable September. Looking at Stanford’s offense (which Grinch already had to do in Week 2) and its approach against Notre Dame’s defense could also enable Grinch and Riley to confer with each other on USC’s game plan for both sides of the ball versus the Irish on Nov. 26.

FINAL POINT

Teams change over the course of a season. September Stanford and late-October Stanford might not be the same. September Cal and early-November Cal might be different. September Notre Dame and October Notre Dame might be different from late-November Notre Dame.

Stanford-Notre Dame is part of a collection of games from common USC 2022 opponents. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch are definitely going to look at a copious quantity of film from this game, after USC-Utah concludes and the off week arrives for the Trojans.

POSTSCRIPT

