If Lincoln Riley fires Alex Grinch but keeps all other assistants, is that good enough?

Here’s a very important question for all USC fans to consider: If Lincoln Riley fires Alex Grinch and makes a great defensive coordinator hire in the offseason, without changing his strength coach or his offensive line coach or any other assistant coaching positions, is that enough to address USC’s central problems?

Our Pac-12 football panel tackled this question. Here are the answers.

Matt Zemek: Nope. Not even close. USC needs to fire strength coach Bennie Wylie and get a big upgrade there. Offensive line coach Josh Henson should probably return for 2024, given how well he did in 2022, but if this offensive line doesn’t improve over the next month, Henson’s position should at least receive some scrutiny and evaluation.

Zachary Neel: That fixes most of the problems, but at that point, you’re looking at this offense without the benefit of having Caleb Williams in 2024.

Matt Wadleigh: I think Alex Grinch is the biggest problem here no doubt. But, the offensive line and strength coaches might need to be changed. Still, I’ll say this every week: Alex Grinch needs to go. Now.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

