Lincoln Riley doesn’t care about Colorado’s national profile, but what about other coaches?

Lincoln Riley and Deion Sanders offer two very different ways of presenting themselves and their football programs to the public. To a considerable extent, this is due to the different situations they inherited at USC and Colorado, respectively. USC has the ultimate national brand. Colorado was a 1-11 nowhere team which needed a total makeover. Riley has made three College Football Playoffs. Deion had coached in the FCS and was just beginning to enter the world of the Power Five conferences. Riley has coached multiple Heisman Trophy winners. Deion is in his first season coaching FBS college football. Riley is in Los Angeles, a major media market. Deion is in Boulder, Colorado.

Situations will certainly shape how coaches present their programs to the public. However, this is also a reflection of the personalities involved. Riley is an introvert. Deion is the classic media-magnet public figure, who never passes up a chance to talk about himself and his efforts.

When we compare Lincoln Riley to other coaches across the country, how are they motivated (or not) by the presence of Deion Sanders? Colorado is such a ratings draw that the other coaches who face Deion this year (and in the future) might be drawn to do things against Colorado they wouldn’t go versus other opponents. Consider Dan Lanning’s speeches this past weekend: Were they done solely because Colorado gave Oregon a unique level of increased visibility?

Let’s discuss this:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

If Colorado wasn’t pulling in huge TV ratings, would Dan Lanning have done what he did before the Colorado-Oregon game?

The speech itself, or trying to win big? I don’t think TV ratings had to do with either.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Jul 29, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lanning said what he said because Colorado pulls in the huge TV ratings, so I guess the answer would be no? There’s a reason that we don’t see pregame speeches televised between Oregon and Portland State games, or USC and Arizona State games. The bigger stage provides a bigger opportunity for eyeballs and — like we talked about earlier — an ability to recruit. Of course Lanning orchestrated this whole thing because Colorado was in town — he knew that a 10.03 million viewership was going to see what he had to say.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Sep 3, 2022; Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I think Dan Lanning would’ve said that either way, and it definitely worked. The problem is, we will never really know.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Oct 22, 2022; Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

If Colorado wasn’t pulling in huge TV ratings, would Lanning have done what he did? No. If Colorado was coached by a generic, unremarkable coach but somehow got off to a 3-0 start this season — generating a fraction of the publicity it actually has created under Deion Sanders — Lanning wouldn’t have made such a show of things. This was savvy marketing and a response to the reality that CU-Oregon was going to pull in a lot of national eyeballs.

RILEY WANTS IT BORING

