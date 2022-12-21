Lincoln Riley details learning about USC, building championship-level roster
USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to Pac-12 This Morning to discuss the Trojans 2022-23 signing class and what he's learned about the university in the past 12 months.
USC head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to Pac-12 This Morning to discuss the Trojans 2022-23 signing class and what he's learned about the university in the past 12 months.
Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch chatted with Pac-12 Networks' Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth on Pac-12 This Morning's Early Signing Day Special.
Officially joining Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class, Phil Picciotti signs with the Sooners.
HUGE recruiting win for #Michigan! #GoBlue
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Where the best quarterbacks in the 2023 class are headed.
With letters of intent rolling in on college football's early signing day, who's joining OSU's recruiting class of 2023? Find out here.
Will Cormani McClain still sign with the Hurricanes? He's one of three 5-star recruits who have verbally committed to Miami.
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
Oregon added two other five-star recruits to their 2023 class in the span of about 10 minutes. The Ducks also flipped a top 100 quarterback.
The Nittany Lions entered the day with 23 commitments in the group, and ended up signing 22 players.
Best of luck to him.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Not the best day for the Buckeyes #GoBucks
Ohio State again is expected to sign a top recruiting class, but name, image and likeness has complicated the recruiting process.
Michigan football's recruiting rankings for the 2023 class continue to soar as the program received good news during the early signing period on Wednesday. Rivals250 wide receiver Karmello English announced that he will be signing with the Wolverines, beating out the likes of Auburn, Alabama, Jackson State and Kentucky for his services. In turn, the Wolverines saw a bump in the team recruiting ranks, now inching closer towards a Top-15 class.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]