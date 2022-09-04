Lincoln Riley: 'Defense was the story' in first USC win

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns, and coach Lincoln Riley's tenure at No. 14 Southern California got off to a roaring start with a 66-14 victory over Rice on Saturday. Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth returned three of USC's four interceptions for touchdowns. The Trojans scored more points in Riley's debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton, who was fired last season before a powerhouse program sank to its worst record in 30 years.