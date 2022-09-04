Lincoln Riley: 'Defense was the story' in first USC win
Lincoln Riley chatted with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson after the Trojans beat Rice 66-14 in his USC head coaching debut.
Calen Bullock, Shane Lee, and Ralen Goforth each returned an interception for a touchdown in No. 14 USC's 66-14 season-opening win over Rice.
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ted Robinson analyze No. 14 USC's first win under new head coach Lincoln Riley, a 66-14 season-opening rout of Rice.
Not too many surprises -- offense is awesome, defense has serious concerns -- but a whole lot of fun for #USC fans who know a bright future is ahead.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams completed 19 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 68 yards in his Trojan debut, a 66-14 win over Rice.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns, and coach Lincoln Riley's tenure at No. 14 Southern California got off to a roaring start with a 66-14 victory over Rice on Saturday. Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth returned three of USC's four interceptions for touchdowns. The Trojans scored more points in Riley's debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton, who was fired last season before a powerhouse program sank to its worst record in 30 years.
Lincoln Riley might eventually exceed Pete Carroll, but let's start with simply matching Pete first. One stat shows why there's a great chance it could happen at #USC.
USC will open the 2022 season and the Lincoln Riley era Saturday against Rice with Heisman Trophy hopeful Caleb Williams at quarterback.
