Lincoln Riley could become the second man in CFB history to achieve one amazing feat

Football historians know this, but it’s still fascinating and still worth mentioning: The first NFL draft was held in 1936, months after the first Heisman Trophy was awarded in 1935. The draft and the Heisman came into being in the same cycle of the football year. The college Class of 1935 fed directly into the 1936 NFL draft class. The 1935 Heisman winner, Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago, became the first No. 1 pick (and hence, the first pick of any kind) in the history of the NFL draft.

Have you ever stopped to consider which coaches from college football’s long and storied history have produced both the most Heisman Trophy winners and the most No. 1 overall picks? Lincoln Riley is already part of this conversation, but next year, he could rise to the top of the mountain, alongside an established college football icon.

We will lay out the details below:

FRANK LEAHY

The Notre Dame campus — USA TODAY Sports

Frank Leahy is on the short list of the greatest college football coaches of all time. Our friends at Fighting Irish Wire could tell you this.

Frank Leahy coached 11 seasons at Notre Dame. He lost 11 total games in those 11 seasons. He did not lose a game in six of his 11 seasons. He achieved two perfect seasons (no ties in addition to no defeats). He won four national championships. One of the great debates in college football history is whether Leahy or his mentor, Knute Rockne, is the greatest Notre Dame coach ever.

One other manifestation of Leahy’s excellence is that he is the only man to produce at least three Heisman Trophy winners and at least three No. 1 NFL draft picks. We’ll give you the names next:

ANGELO BERTELLI

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of Notre Dame Stadium just before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bertelli won the 1943 Heisman and was the No. 1 pick in the 1944 NFL draft.

FRANK DANCEWICZ

Story continues

Oct 23, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A general view of the Word of Life Mural, commonly known as Touchdown Jesus on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Dancewicz did not win the Heisman, but he was the No. 1 pick in the 1946 NFL draft.

JOHNNY LUJACK

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Heisman Trophy finalists (left to right) Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams touch the trophy during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, before the 2022 Heisman Trophy award ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Lujack was not a No. 1 pick, but he did win the 1947 Heisman Trophy under Frank Leahy at Notre Dame.

LEON HART

The 1973 USC-Notre Dame game. — USA TODAY Sports archives

Leon Hart won the 1949 Heisman and then became the top pick in the 1950 NFL draft. Frank Leahy therefore coached two players who won the Heisman and were No. 1 draft picks. He coached four Heisman winners total. He coached three No. 1 NFL draft picks. No other man has coached at least three Heisman winners and three top picks.

LINCOLN RILEY

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winners and two No. 1 overall NFL draft picks. You can do the math here, right?

CALEB WILLIAMS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

If Caleb Williams becomes the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as most experts think he will, Lincoln Riley will join Frank Leahy with at least three Heisman winners and three top picks. Leahy will still lead Riley in Heisman winners coached, 4-3, but Riley will join Leahy with a “double triple.” (Not a triple double — sorry, LeBron James.)

BAKER MAYFIELD

Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Marshall (51) in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield won the Heisman and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. This is one of Lincoln Riley’s double winners, achieving both college and pro football history.

KYLER MURRAY

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) in the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Baker in 2017-2018, Kyler in 2018-2019. Heisman Trophy and No. 1 pick in the span of several months under Lincoln Riley.

CALEB WILLIAMS 2022 HEISMAN

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (right) poses for photos with his head coach Lincoln Riley during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb’s 2022 Heisman gave Lincoln Riley a third Heisman Trophy winner. Riley has two No. 1 overall NFL draft picks. It’s a simple equation: If Caleb earns the top pick in 2024, Riley will have three Heisman winners and three No. 1 NFL draft picks. Only Frank Leahy would be able to make the same claim.

Postscript: If Jalen Hurts, the 2019 Heisman runner-up to Joe Burrow, had won the award, Riley would be in position to tie Leahy with four Heisman winners and two top picks, Caleb becoming the third in 2024. As it stands, though, it’s Leahy 4, Riley 3, in Heismans. Riley can tie Leahy with three top picks apiece next year.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire