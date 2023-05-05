Lincoln Riley continues to excel at quarterback development at USC

Lincoln Riley’s ability to maximize the talent of elite quarterbacks is second to none. He is on the verge of producing a third No. 1 overall NFL draft pick next year, when Caleb Williams will be at the top of everyone’s draft board. He has coached three Heisman winners plus a runner-up before turning 40 years old.

We wrote about USC’s transformation into “Quarterback U” a few days ago:

“USC, under Lincoln Riley, has very quickly built a new identity. What was “Student Body Right” still uses the running game, but the Trojans are now part of a modern reality: USC is now Quarterback University.

“’QB U’ for short.

“Caleb Williams’ Heisman Trophy affirmed that identity, as did the recruitment of Malachi Nelson and the hire of Kliff Kingsbury.

“Keep in mind that Jalen Hurts recently visited Riley on the USC campus before he inked his record-setting deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Consider the ways Riley continues to develop his quarterback-coaching brand at USC:

DYLAN RAIOLA RECRUITMENT

Dec 29, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) react after an Oklahoma touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the 2018 Orange Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

It might seem counterproductive in a way: Why recruit a hotshot quarterback when Malachi Nelson is already “The Next Guy” when Caleb Williams moves to the NFL? Riley clearly wants to establish a culture of continuous competition. He’s not going to settle for occasional victories at the quarterback spot.

HIRING KLIFF KINGSBURY

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Riley doesn’t have to do all the coaching himself. He still wants input from others as he tries to develop his quarterbacks.

MENTORING MALACHI

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) react in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Having Kingsbury on staff is arguably more about developing Malachi Nelson for the future than it is about helping Caleb Williams, though Kingsbury will play a role in helping both quarterbacks.

MILLER MOSS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands next to an official during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Moss’s understanding of offense and his feel for the speed of college football have both improved under Riley. The spring game showed as much.

THE KYLER MURRAY FACTOR

Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Helping Kyler Murray handle life as a two-sport star did not hurt USC in the Duce Robinson recruitment. That part of Riley’s coaching career continues to bear fruit for USC.

THE JALEN HURTS VISIT

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball during the second quarter of the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts paying a visit to Lincoln Riley on the USC campus, just before inking his big new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, doesn’t seem like an idle coincidence or a mere accident.

