Lincoln Riley continued to value Mike Leach’s insights and perspective decades after playing for him

The college football community is immersed in mourning and grief. Mike Leach, the colorful, one-of-a-kind coach who was equal parts funny, controversial, and innovative, died late Monday night at the age of 61 after suffering a massive heart attack on Sunday.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley was a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech in 2002, playing one season for Mike Leach. Riley was stuck behind a guy you might remember — Kliff Kingsbury — on the depth chart, but he learned a lot about the sport and made a quick transition into coaching as a student assistant, then a graduate assistant, under Leach’s tutelage.

Members of that Texas Tech coaching staff under Leach included current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who hired Lincoln’s younger brother Garrett as his offensive coordinator before the 2022 season. Garrett Riley coached Max Duggan to a runner-up finish in the Heisman Trophy vote behind USC’s Caleb Williams, whom Lincoln Riley guided to the Trojans’ eighth Heisman award.

One former Leach assistant Lincoln Riley brought to USC was receiver coach Dave Nichol. However, Nichol died just months into his USC tenure.

Lincoln Riley credited Nichol for giving him the confidence to fully pursue a career in coaching.

Riley’s high regard for Mike Leach was also manifested in the fact that USC brought aboard longtime Leach staffer Dave Emerick as a football administrator before this season. Leach’s influence on Lincoln Riley was consistent and enduring. When you look at how good a play-caller Lincoln Riley has become, think of Mike Leach as the central formative influence on USC’s head coach.

