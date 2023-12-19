Lincoln Riley comments on situations faced by players who left USC in the portal

The USC football program is being swamped by various changes. In an immediate context, these changes were necessary. Getting rid of Alex Grinch and Donte Williams were absolutely vital moves. Neither man provided the coaching quality needed to bolster USC’s defense, the side of the ball which has clearly held the program back over the past several years (not just the last two).

Yet, it’s clear that getting rid of Grinch and Williams was going to create portal departures from players who were recruited by those two men and who were loyal to them. We can all put two and two together here and realize that as soon as Donte Williams left for Georgia, USC players loyal to Donte were likely to depart. Domani Jackson became the first one. There will probably be more.

Tackett Curtis was coached by Grinch in 2023. He did not want to stick around and be coached by new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn in 2024. He also didn’t want to be taught by new linebacker coach Matt Entz. This is part of life in college football. Players are often loyal to a coach more than to a school. That’s understandable. Recruiters and recruits forge strong relationships. When coaches leave, players are left on an island and are often uncomfortable. They might not want to stay at programs after the men who recruited them leave, either by choice or by necessity.

What does Lincoln Riley have to say about Domani Jackson’s and Tackett Curtis’s portal departure decisions? You can read for yourself below, courtesy of Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times:

A few people have asked me if Domani Jackson and Tackett Curtis might’ve been encouraged to leave by USC amid its defensive changes. Here was Lincoln Riley’s full answer when I asked about their situation: pic.twitter.com/EEmAccPtzk — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 19, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire