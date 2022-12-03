Lincoln Riley buried by Twitter, rival fans during Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah

If something like this happened — and by “this,” we mean Lincoln Riley losing decisively in a big game — you knew the wolves and the vultures would be out in force.

Lincoln Riley got blown up and blown out in College Football Playoff losses at Oklahoma. It happened against Alabama in the 2018 season and the Orange Bowl. It happened against LSU in the 2019 season and that year’s Peach Bowl.

“Chokelahoma” and “Jokelahoma” were familiar jabs lobbed at Riley in the wake of those avalanche-style losses.

Now USC is tasting the Lincoln Riley schadenfreude. Again, you knew it was coming.

Simple point: All the hatred coming from the outside is a reminder that USC is in fact back. USC matters again. USC is nationally relevant. Trojan fans should cherish that and let the hate slide right off their shoulders.

Here’s what the hatred looked like:

PREDICTABLE

Lincoln Riley decided to get blown out before the playoff this year pic.twitter.com/9L7Ywjoy1u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 3, 2022

YAWN

Wherever Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams end up next year is going to become an immediate contender. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022

NOT THE WORST PROBLEM TO HAVE

Dude clearly has never watched any OU games 😭😭😭 for the next 5 years expect an undefeated season with chokes in bowl/championship games. Nothing new from Lincoln Riley https://t.co/PDiJbtjHUx — Cameron Rivers (@camrivers42) December 3, 2022

THAT'S A NEW RULE

If you can’t beat Utah, you don’t deserve shit. Bottom line. https://t.co/1stZZweH7o — Dustin Jacobs (@dustinajacobs) December 3, 2022

REALLY ORIGINAL

Usually we have to wait until January to see a Lincoln Riley team have a defensive meltdown like this — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2022

OF COURSE, SKIP

Predictably, Stinkin' Lincoln Riley's no-tackling USC D has given up another 47 to Utah. It's Oklahoma all over again. All offense, embarrassing defense. What did the Trojans miss tonight, 30 tackles??? As an Oklahoma fan, I do not miss THIS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 3, 2022

MATH

When Lincoln Riley is asked how many times he lost to Utah….. pic.twitter.com/J7dN58ycaR — Kassie Wingfield (@kassiewingfield) December 3, 2022

OKAY, THIS IS ACTUALLY FACTUAL

You’re telling me a Lincoln Riley team has a Heisman QB, an incredible offense, and a defense that cannot tackle, cover or stop the run. And is going to lose a game because said QB wasn’t 100% perfect? Huh. That’s unusual… #BoomerSooner — Jeff Stoller (@jjstoller) December 3, 2022

USC'S TEAM IS GOOD (JUST NOT BETTER THAN UTAH)

Yo @LincolnRiley you can buy a ROSTER but you can't buy a TEAM! ✌️ #CryOn — Utah Football Stats and Analysis (@UtahCFBstats) December 3, 2022

YEAH

USC is so identical to the Lincoln Riley Oklahoma teams it's amazing. every game looks like a pending blowout in the first quarter but just hang on. — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) December 3, 2022

NO ONE WILL ARGUE WITH THIS

Lincoln Riley better figure his defense out. This is the same movie we have seen over and over w/his teams. Heisman caliber QB and offense that’s tough to stop with a defense that can’t stop a nose bleed. As soon as things don’t go perfectly offensively they get run over. — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 3, 2022

WHATEVER

I guess we’ll have to wait another year to see Lincoln Riley get blown out in the playoff, darn. Happy for the Utes. pic.twitter.com/4ChIuMvQDr — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) December 3, 2022

TRUE

Lincoln Riley and defense just don’t mix. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2022

TERRIBLE COACH, RIGHT?

Lincoln Riley masterclass. I can’t believe he’s still finding creative new ways to shit his pants on national television. One of the greatest to ever do it — Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) December 3, 2022

HE'S A BUM

Let's hear more "Lincoln Riley is awesome" tweets. Got swept by Utah. Got blown out tonight. Never won anything of substance at Oklahoma. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) December 3, 2022

FRESH ANALYSIS

Just another Lincoln Riley special. Get to a big game, & get embarrassed. — Bank - (@Banksix) December 3, 2022

AVERAGE COACH

Lincoln Riley really ain’t that special of a coach. They paid for a bunch of talent, beat up on a trash schedule, and took two Ls to a team that actually has a special coach. “Ahead of schedule, blah blah blah…” go argue with yourself. — Glass Half Ute. 🍷 (@GlassHalfUte) December 3, 2022

DID YOU PREDICT 11 WINS BEFORE THE SEASON, SIR?

USC didn’t pay $100 million to lose to Utah. #LincolnRiley — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 3, 2022

NUMBERS

Lincoln Riley went up 17-3 and then got outscored 44-7 the rest of the game 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Boomer Bummer (Kansas Survivor) (@ImDerBatman) December 3, 2022

NEXT LEVEL

Lincoln Riley can’t get blown out in the playoffs if he doesn’t make it. Chess not checkers. — Brewer Sooner (@BrewerSooner) December 3, 2022

