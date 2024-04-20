Lincoln Riley is blocking out negative noise in 2024 at USC

CBS Sports recently named USC head coach Lincoln Riley among those feeling the most pressure heading into the 2024 college season. Riley is entering his third season with the program. He enters the 2024 season with a 19-8 record as the Trojans’ coach. He is coming off a highly disappointing five-loss season in 2023.

Last year, all five losses came in his final six games. The Trojans head to the Big Ten in 2024 with a tough schedule.

USC opens against LSU in Las Vegas and will also play defending national champion Michigan on the road. The Trojans will visit 2023 runner-up Washington on the road. They will host Penn State and Notre Dame.

The Trojans’ football spring game kicks off this Saturday at noon local time inside the Los Angeles Coliseum.

“I’ve said it before, USC belongs at the top of college football, and this coaching staff is going to be instrumental in making that happen in 2024,” Riley said. USC has a coach who intends to quiet the storm and silence doubts with a big 2024 performance in the new and expanded Big Ten Conference.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire