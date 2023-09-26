Lincoln Riley’s biggest situational coaching error vs Arizona State

Analytics in football will tell coaches that they should go for it on fourth downs a lot more than they currently do. Going for it on 4th and 3 from the opponent’s 12-yard line should be done a lot more often than many coaches are willing to.

Earlier in USC’s win over Arizona State on Saturday, the Trojans went for it on 4th and 7 when a lot of coaches would have punted. USC scored a touchdown. That’s Lincoln Riley being properly and necessarily aggressive. Riley made a good decision which led to a score. On many occasions, Lincoln Riley is in step with modern football analytics, and that’s a very good thing. It is therefore not that surprising that later in the game, Riley went for it on 4th and 3 from the ASU 12 with USC leading 27-21.

That move, however, was not a good one.

The analytics might say Riley was correct to go for it, and we do think that coaches should be more in tune with what the analytics say, but there are limits to analytics. There are limits to everything. There is always a time when “the numbers” or “the percentages” need to be countered by a basic awareness of context.

Why was Riley’s “go for it” decision on 4th and 3 from the ASU 12 — up 27-21 late in the third quarter — the wrong call? Simple: USC led by six points.

If the Trojans led by four or five points, kicking a field goal would not have given USC a two-score lead. If the Trojans led by eight points, ASU would have needed a 2-point conversion after a touchdown just to tie. If USC led by nine or more points, the Trojans already would have had a two-score lead. In all of those situations, following the analytics would have made sense.

However, USC led by six.

When a team leads by six or seven points, a touchdown and a PAT by the opponent can give the opponent a lead or a tie. Kicking a field goal would have enabled USC to go up two scores. That’s significant added leverage over an opponent.

In most situations, going for the first down would have been correct; just not when leading by six or seven. Lincoln Riley needed to value time and score. He needs to be better at recognizing the scoreboard when making specific decisions.

*

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire