Lincoln Riley’s best coaching moves vs Notre Dame had nothing to do with offense

Yes, Lincoln Riley was a superb offensive play-caller against Notre Dame. His opening drive was pure perfection. He gave Caleb Williams a roadmap for success against a good Notre Dame defense which was significantly better than the other defenses the Trojans have faced over the past month (Utah, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, UCLA).

Riley ran the ball against the Irish to keep the USC defense off the field, a clever inversion of the formula Notre Dame needed to win (keeping Caleb Williams off the field).

The one bad moment for Riley in this game was his use of the Philly Special. When an offense is flowing well, gadget plays aren’t necessary. USC got away with that one. Other than that one play, however, Riley delivered the goods.

Let’s focus on his best coaching move from Saturday against Notre Dame. It wasn’t his offensive play selection.

CALEB WILLIAMS PUNTS

Twice, USC lined up to seemingly go for it on fourth down and a large number of yards, only for Caleb Williams to drop back three extra yards in the backfield and pooch punt.

RESULTS

One punt was a 58-yard punt for a touchback, so a 38-yard net punt.

The other punt was downed at the Notre Dame 10 with roughly six minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Trojans leading the Irish by 10 points.

BIG PICTURE ON SPECIAL TEAMS

USC did not allow a blocked punt to a Notre Dame punt-block unit, coached by Brian Mason, which had blocked over half a dozen punts coming into this game.

USC did not allow a big kick return or a blocked kick in this game.

USC did not miss a chip-shot field goal or any extra point in this game.

The Trojans definitely avoided big mistakes on special teams.

REALITY

USC did not line up in a traditional punt formation all evening against Notre Dame. Brian Mason’s punt-block special forces unit never had a chance to block a punt, because they were never in a position to take the field. Riley’s Caleb Williams punting plan prevented that.

NOTRE DAME'S FAILURE

In this game, it was important for Notre Dame to avoid committing turnovers. Fighting Irish Wire pointed out that this game was less about forcing USC turnovers for Notre Dame than about avoiding its own big mistakes.

Drew Pyne played a generally good game for Notre Dame, but his two turnovers were crushers. One denied Notre Dame seven points on a promising drive. The other set up USC’s final seven points to seal the Trojans’ victory inside the final three minutes of regulation.

Mistake avoidance was Notre Dame’s goal on offense. The Irish failed to achieve that goal.

DOING WHAT NOTRE DAME WANTED TO DO

Given what we just noted about Notre Dame needing to avoid mistakes on offense, we can then turn around and say that in this game, USC needed to avoid mistakes on special teams.

Notre Dame failed to avoid big turnovers.

USC succeeded in avoiding big mistakes on special teams. Riley’s Caleb Williams punts were a big part of that.

LINCOLN RILEY AT HIS WORST

Lincoln Riley’s worst moments as a coach generally come when he gets too cute or tries to be needlessly aggressive, such as when he called two straight downfield passes against Stanford midway through the fourth quarter of Week 2 when the Trojans needed to run the ball, drain the clock, and shorten the game. There are moments when Lincoln Riley coaches arrogantly. He seeks a kill-shot moment instead of simply getting first downs, running the clock, and doing the boring but necessary things which increase his team’s chances of winning. He had these moments at Oklahoma, and we’ve seen a few at USC.

LINCOLN RILEY AT HIS BEST

Lincoln Riley at his best is aggressive yet sensible, ambitious but not arrogant. He knows when to rein in his most aggressive instincts and do the responsible (boring) thing which helps his team win.

Against Notre Dame, the Caleb Williams punts were an admission that he didn’t trust his punt protection unit against the Irish’s elite punt-block unit.

Riley coached with humility. It’s not a coincidence that he avoided big mistakes on special teams, which — given the lack of a special teams coordinator — are his responsibility.

UTAH

As we turn the page from Notre Dame and focus on Utah, it’s worth remembering that when USC went up 21-7 in the second quarter, the Trojans threw the ball more than they probably needed to. Riley didn’t focus on running the ball the way he should have with a two-score lead. That brief period of carelessness (the Trojans had the ball near midfield up 14) prevented USC from getting a 17- or 21-point lead. Utah was able to claw its way back.

If USC gets the ball up 14 against Utah this Friday, will we see a different approach from Riley?

