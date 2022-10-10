Lincoln Riley attended Mater Dei win over St John Bosco before beating Washington State

The country’s top two high school football teams squared off Friday night in one of the biggest prep games of the past decade. The Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) beat the St. John Bosco Braves (Bellflower, Calif.) 17-7 in a defensive battle.

The contest, which featured more than 70 Divison I prospects, showcased players who collectively hold hundreds of scholarship offers.

The highly-anticipated battle between the nation’s top two teams drew the attention of college coaches, including USC’s Lincoln Riley. One night before he coached the Trojans past Washington State, Riley was roaming the sideline to get an up-close look at the action.

Mater Dei’s defense was ready. The No. 2 Monarchs recorded five sacks and added two interceptions, one each from Zabien Brown and Daryus Dixson.

The star and MVP of the game went to 2025 USC Trojan target Jordon Davison. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound sophomore running back lived up to his five-star billing, rushing 22 times for 114 yards.

Jordan Davison congratulated after his 38 yard TD run seals it for Mater Dei. 17-7 over St John Bosco. 4th Q 1:01 pic.twitter.com/UQNXfXw4s0 — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) October 8, 2022

Mater Dei earned a No.1 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports Super 25.

Story continues

The Bosco defense featured USC target and five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei, four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Villiamu-Asa, and four-star cornerbacks (Louisville-bound) Aaron Williams and (Stanford commit) Jshawn Frausto-Ramos.

Braves linebacker Deven Bryant had 10 tackles including two for a loss. Uiagalelei and Villiamu-Asa combined for 13 tackles and the Braves had eight tackles for losses.

The Mater Dei defense had a even better night than their counterparts, limiting St. John Bosco quarterback and Louisville commit Pierce Clarkson and super sophomore Caleb Sanchez to 14 completed passes and 106 yards through the air. Clarkson, the Braves’ starter, missed the second half after suffering a concussion in the first half.

Look for a possible rematch between the two schools in the Open Division of the California state playoffs in two months. If Bosco can get better and Clarkson gets healthy, it could be a different outcome, but as of now, Mater Dei is top dog in the state and the nation.

Lincoln Riley surely took notes.

USC football coach Lincoln Riley chats with St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro before the big game against Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/6KFmlI8e1c — James H. Williams covers UCLA football (@JHWreporter) October 8, 2022

List

Pac-12 football showdowns: looking back at UCLA-Utah, previewing USC-Utah

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire