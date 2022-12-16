Lincoln Riley aims high in second early signing period with USC

The USC Trojans hit a home run a year ago when they hired Lincoln Riley as the new head coach. A year later, they finished 11-2 and made the Pac-12 title game, and are headed to the Cotton Bowl against Tulane.

Last year during the recruiting period, Riley nabbed five-star QB Malachi Nelson as well as star WR Zachariah Branch, among a number of others.

This year, the Trojans are once again a primary program in the transfer portal and on the recruiting front. As long as Riley is there, they will be.

College football analyst Brandon Huffman revealed five teams that can make noise in the early signing period, and he put the Trojans at the top of the list (h/t CBS Sports).

“During his first full recruiting cycle as Trojans coach, Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to focus on the portal as much as he has in years past thanks to three five-stars that committed almost a year ago: quarterback Malachi Nelson as well as wide receivers Makai Lemon and Zachariah Branch,” Huffman wrote. “But USC is not done swinging for the fences, remaining as serious landing spots for two more five-star prospects: No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson and five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei. Georgia native Tyler Scott visited last weekend, plus the Trojans will wait as long as necessary for tight end Walker Lyons, who decommitted from Stanford last month and pushed back his decision until February. He could squeeze in one more visit to Los Angeles.”

The Trojans have kicked the tires on a ton of players, and five-star EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei might be the best of them all. Even if Riley can land one or two of these players, that would be a massive step in the right direction after an excellent turnaround in Year 1 in Los Angeles.

