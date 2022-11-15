Lincoln Riley addresses health status of Eric Gentry, Mario Williams for UCLA game

USC is preparing to face a UCLA offense which has elite talent. Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet are a load to handle. Jake Bobo is a high-quality pass catcher. UCLA has other depth pieces at the skill positions which provide speed and open-field prowess. The Trojans figure to have their hands full on defense as it is.

If they don’t have Eric Gentry on the field — and in reasonably good shape — for this game, their task will be a lot more difficult.

Gentry was injured late in the Oct. 15 loss at Utah. Though he was listed as day to day for the Arizona game, it never seemed likely he would play in that game.

Now that UCLA week is here, Gentry — who didn’t play versus Cal or Colorado — is truly needed. Lincon Riley updated reporters on his status. Get that and a lot more notes on USC heading into the UCLA game:

RILEY ON ERIC GENTRY AND MARIO WILLIAMS

Lincoln Riley on Eric Gentry and Mario Williams’ status, “They’re doing well. They’re practicing…We’re hopeful we’ll be able to rep both of them in the game.” Riley added the caveat that it’s only Tuesday and there’s not an exact science to this. — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 15, 2022

RIVALRY WEEK

#USC safety Calen Bullock when asked about Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s comments about wanting to put 60 points on the defense: “Oh he said that?” Then gave a small laugh. He wasn’t aware he made that comment. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) November 15, 2022

IT'S ACTUALLY THE ROSE BOWL

UCLA-USC on Saturday at the Coliseum is SOLD OUT. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 15, 2022

NUMBERS

The sellout at 70,865 includes 16,700 UCLA students, the biggest student section in the history of the school. USC received 6,500 tickets. Michael Buffer will be there as well as a four-helicopter flyover. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 15, 2022

PLAYING IT COOL

USC WR Jordan Addison when asked about UCLA’s trash talk this week, “I didn’t see those comments, but who wouldn’t want to put up 60 on us? We’re USC.” — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 15, 2022

HAVING FUN BEFORE IT GETS SERIOUS

#USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley jokes the first time he coached against Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the QB must have been 15. — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) November 15, 2022

ANDREW VORHEES SPEAKS

#USC OL Andrew Vorhees on the #CrosstownShowdown: A kid from California comes to USC for a game like this. … You come here to play these big games and have the big moments. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 15, 2022

THE JOURNEY

#USC OL Andrew Vorhees said one of the big tasks this offseason was creating the culture. "Wow. We've come so far," he said when reflecting on the last 11 months. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 15, 2022

THE STAKES

Lincoln Riley said he's especially excited for his first crosstown showdown due to what's at stake: "When both teams are good and there are lot of opportunities ahead for both teams, it makes it way, way better.” — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 15, 2022

OKLAHOMA VS UCLA

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said he believes this will be the third time he's faced Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Said Kyler Murray was his QB the first time he faced DTR. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 15, 2022

DTR NOTES

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is playing in his fifth season at UCLA. Many people know that, but it’s still notable. Remember that the pandemic created a situation in which the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes if they wished to stay in college. DTR took that extra year. He has been a healthy quarterback for five full seasons. His decision to come back for 2022 is why UCLA is in this position.

DTR PART TWO

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has started a majority of UCLA games in each of the past five seasons, going back to 2018. Chip Kelly’s UCLA tenure is the same length as DTR’s UCLA playing career.

THE UCLA DEFENSE

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said the UCLA defense has changed pretty much everything you can change from last year. Said the Bruins basically have one guy playing that was playing significantly last season. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 15, 2022

WHAT MATTERS MOST

#USC HC Lincoln Riley said you can't ignore the rivalry, but you have to harness the emotions because at the end of the day, what you'll remember the most is the win or loss. — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 15, 2022

TULI

Tuli Tuipulotu becomes the fourth #USC player to be named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week twice in a season since the conference started handing out weekly honors in 1983. Can you name one of the other Trojan defensive standouts to accomplish the feat? https://t.co/2vAVXjDYE6 — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) November 14, 2022

