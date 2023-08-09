Lincoln QB/WR receiver duo Tate Schafer and Jack Smith share a deep connection, long history

Lincoln football is returning arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in the state with seniors Tate Schafer and Jack Smith.

The Patriots offense, led by Schafer and Smith, averaged 288 passing yards and nearly 33 points a game last season. Now they come back with another year of experience under their belt, primed for big seasons.

On the field, Schafer and Smith are a hand-in-glove fit. Schafer possesses a great arm, strong enough to consistently throw long balls in outside the pocket and Smith has the size, speed and athleticism to break free from the defense more often than not.

Jack Smith (11) performs drills during football practice at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Together the two will be the engine of Lincoln’s high-powered offense this fall, but the chemistry they have has been in the making for years. Before they were two of the top football prospects in the state, Schafer and Smith played on the same basketball team in elementary school. They've played travel baseball together for years and in seventh grade they started playing on the same football team and even won a junior football championship.

The connection and trust they’ve formed through the years on and off the field has helped them elevate their game in pivotal moments, like in Smith’s historic performance against Rapid City Stevens last season. The Patriots had been inconsistent all season and were close to blowing a 31-10 halftime lead before their two stars stepped up.

Smith ended that game with arguably the best performance by a wide receiver in state history: 21 catches, 377 yards, four touchdowns and he helped lead the Patriots to an overtime win. Schafer, who threw for 453 yards and five touchdowns, had a good enough game to steal the headlines, if not for Smith’s record-breaking performance.

“We were down in the wide receiver position,” Smith recalled about the game. “We both knew that we could trust each other and we had to step up to provide for the team and we got things done.”

Schafer said that the familiarity the two players have with each other helps them go to a different level. That relationship also makes it easier to be brutally honest with each other when the situation calls for it.

“When you play together with someone for so long, if something's not going right, you can actually talk to them and feel like it's not like in a bad way,” he said. “It’s just like you've played together for so long, it's like you have to get on each other (and) we know how to do it.”

Schafer and Smith will take the field together again to open the season on Aug. 25 when Lincoln plays Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Howard Wood Field.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Lincoln duo that'll power team's offense share long history