Lincoln Memorial slips by UNCP men's basketball

Nov. 11—HARROGATE, Tenn. — The 8th-ranked UNC Pembroke men's basketball team took a lead late in the second half, but the Braves were held scoreless for the final 2:45 of the contest as No. 6 Lincoln Memorial came back for a 71-69 victory on Friday evening inside the B. Frank Turner Arena.

The setback for the Black & Gold (1-2) marks its second consecutive loss, and the Braves fall to 0-3 all-time against Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters (2-1) have won their last two contests and shot 91.7% from the free-throw line during Friday's games.

Lincoln Memorial took a 20-6 lead following a old-fashioned three-point play from Matthew Sells with 12:41 on the first-half clock. UNC Pembroke put together an 8-0 scoring run to cut its deficit back to 23-16 with 7:52 left in the half. LMU shot 44% from the field during the half, but UNCP shot 45.8% and used a layup at the buzzer from JaJuan Carr to send the teams to the locker rooms with the hosts holding a slight 32-27 lead.

A layup from Javonte Waverly capped off a 6-0 scoring surge to knot the score at 35 just three minutes into the second half. The Braves took what would be their largest lead of the night, 49-42, off of a driving layup from Jamarvious Jones with 12:30 remaining in regulation. Elijah Cobb's layup kept UNC Pembroke out in front, 69-65, with 2:45 on the clock, but the Braves were held scoreless for the remainder of the game as Lincoln Memorial closed out the contest on a 6-0 run.

Cobb scored 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds in 39 minutes of work.

Waverly turned in a 13-point performance in 6-for-14 shooting. The Henderson native grabbed a trio of rebounds and assists.

Carr added 12 points and newcomer Josh Berenbaum added 11 points in 13 minutes off of the bench. Nygell Verdier recorded a team-best 11 rebounds.

UNC Pembroke picked up 40 points in the paint and 32 points from its bench, and the Braves were plus-16 in the rebound column. The Black & Gold scored 12 second chance points while Lincoln Memorial had five.

Lincoln Memorial scored 16 points off of 14 UNCP turnovers.

UNCP was 11-for-12 from the charity stripe, but LMU shot nearly double the free throw attempts and finished the night going 16-for-22.

The Braves will be back in action on Sunday when they lock horns with former Peach Belt Conference foe USC Aiken. Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. at the Convocation Center in Aiken, South Carolina.