Lincoln Meister a key reserve for Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team

Dec. 12—ROCHESTER — Rochester's Lincoln Meister has been a valuable reserve as a member of the University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team this season.

Meister is a 6-foot-9, 235-pound senior forward who has another year of eligibility remaining after this season.

He has appeared in all 10 games as a backup for the Bulldogs this season. Meister is seventh on the team in scoring, averaging 6.4 points per game, and he is fourth in rebounding at 4.0 per game.

The John Marshall graduate has made the most of his scoring opportunities as he is shooting a lusty 59.1% from the field (26-for-44) and he has also made 12 of 18 free throws.

He is averaging 16.1 minutes per game and has helped the Bulldogs to a strong 8-2 start, including 3-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

The Minnesota Duluth program has surged in recent years under coach Justin Wieck.

Meister's playing time is up slightly from a year ago when Minnesota Duluth had a banner season. During the 2022-23 season, he averaged 11.9 minutes per game, 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds on a team that finished 26-10 and advanced all the way to the Division II NCAA Elite Eight before being eliminated.

He is majoring in master of science in mechanical engineering.

— —

Abdirasak Bulale and Jack Hobday of Rochester were members of the St. Olaf College men's soccer team that won the NCAA Division III national championship in early December.

St. Olaf College, ranked No. 11 in Division III, rallied to beat No. 13-ranked Amherst College 2-1 in overtime in the championship game.

St. Olaf trailed 1-0 in the second half before tying the game and then won in overtime.

Bulale, a freshman forward and a Century graduate, and Hobday, a sophomore goalkeeper and a Mayo grad, saw limited action during the season. Bulale played in six games as a reserve, for a total of 127 minutes. He scored one goal and had one assist. Hobday appeared in one game early in the season in relief and played three minutes without facing a shot.

The national title is the first for St. Olaf in men's soccer and is also the first by a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer team.

The Oles finished the season 20-3-3, including 19-0-3 in their last 22 games.

— —

Team Arrell won the first event of the season at the Mineral Springs Brewery Bonspiel as members of the Owatonna Curling Club. Players on the team include Duane Hebert, Stephen Russell and Kent Arrell from Rochester and Mike Sethny from Owatonna.

The four players have more than 100 years of combined curling experience. Team Arrell won four matches over the course of the bonspiel to best eight other teams, including entries from Kansas City and Sealand out of England.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday.

