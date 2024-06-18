Lincoln Mayor declares June 7 Darius Luff Day

A Nebraska athlete has received a special honor from the city of Lincoln. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has declared June 7 to be Darius Luff Day in honor of the 2024 NCAA 110m Hurdles Champion.

“Darius Luff’s journey from Lincoln High School to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and onto national victory is an inspiration to us all. We celebrate his outstanding contributions and wish him the best as he competes in the Olympic Trials, embodying the spirit of perseverance and excellence that can inspire us to clear hurdles on our path to success, both in sport and in life. Go, Darius, go, Links, and go Big Red!”

The Lincoln native won the 110 m hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Championship on June 7, clocking 13.19 seconds. With this win, he became the first 110m hurdles national champion in school history.

🗓️DARIUS LUFF DAY🗓️ Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declares June 7th "Darius Luff Day" in honor of the recent NCAA Track & Field champion. Coverage coming up on @1011_News! 📹cred: @ADagostinoTV pic.twitter.com/7ReI87zYIx — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) June 17, 2024

