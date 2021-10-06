Lincoln Loud's MVP nominees from Week 4 'NFL Slimetime'
Check out Nickelodeon's Lincoln Loud's MVP nominees from Week 4 during "NFL Slimetime". This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Rams' situation, as far as playoff hopes, changes drastically if they lose in Seattle on Thursday for their second consecutive NFC West loss.
Linebacker Jaylon Smith seems ticketed for the Green Bay Packers after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Dan Wetzel discuss the mess Head Coach Urban Meyer has created for himself and the Jaguars. Meyer’s actions are not the actions of an NFL coach that is all in on doing what it takes to turn things around in Jacksonville. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.
QTNA: How much had he been playing? What are the financial ramifications? What was the injury g'tee? Why didn't they release him in the offseason? All these questions and many more are answered here. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Davante Adams and Jaire Alexander are always on All-Pro lists. But the other two Packers players on PFF's first quarter All-Pro team? Big surprises.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
Here's the Bears' injury report from Wednesday's practice, where Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks DNP and Damien Williams was a full participant.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 5 highlighted by Buffalo at Kansas City, the Rams at Seattle, and San Francisco at Arizona
Jaylon Smith will try to win a Super Bowl with the Packers.
Here is the Vikings' initial injury report for Week 5:
Important injury updates for the Bengals.
The Giants had a slew of important players on their injury report Wednesday heading into Week 5.
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch called much of the reaction to Jaylon Smith’s release “nonsense.”
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]
What, exactly, did Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan expect when he hired Urban Meyer and gave him complete control of the team?
