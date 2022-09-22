Lincoln Loud announces Tua Tagovailoa as MVP of Week 2 'NFL Slimetime'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the MVP of Week 2, 2022.
The Jets make a big move in latest power rankings
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills says that he can be comfortable in late game situations.
The Bengals were a clear candidate for regression this season, but they're also likely not as bad as they've played so far. Does any 0-2 team have a better chance to turn it around?
Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer is worried for Trey Lance's future with the 49ers after his season-ending ankle injury.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Julian Edelman thought he might be hearing from Tom Brady this week -- but the Buccaneers signed veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley instead.
With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has 537 passing yards with three TD passes and four INTs through two games this season.
The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are "living separately," according to People magazine. The couple apparently have had problems since he "unretired"
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago quarterback Justin Fields took time Wednesday to clarify comments he made following the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers, saying he did not mean to come off as dismissive of his team's fans. Fields drew some criticism on social media for his rather innocuous response to a postgame question. ''It hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans,'' he said.
A long list for the #Bills to start the week:
Tom Brady played the Green Bay Packers seven times during his future Hall of Fame career. Here's a breakdown of each.
The Cowboys expect Dak Prescott back sooner than later, but for now, the Cowboys have only two healthy quarterbacks. Cooper Rush is on the 53-player roster and Will Grier on the practice squad. Three quarterbacks were among the seven players the Cowboys worked out Tuesday. Case Cookus, J’Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett were at The [more]
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making additional moves as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers
Police reportedly are investigating.
Which matchups can we take advantage of this week when setting our lineups? Let’s take a look at five of the best for Week 3.
‘Not just good looking, I can throw it baby’
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.