Lincoln Loud announces Mike White as MVP of Week 8 'NFL Slimetime'
New York Jets quarterback Mike White is the "NFL Slimetime" MVP for Week 8. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Texans waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Wednesday, the team announced. He started five games for Houston this season and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. Hargreaves was in the final year of his contract. He will have to pass through waivers, but if no one claims him by 4 p.m. ET Thursday, [more]
Former Michigan walk-on CJ Baird breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of Caleb Houstan's game.
Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson has six sacks already for the Wolverines.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19. There are questions about whether he violated the NFL's COVID protocols. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s father is upset with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his wide-open son. Beckham was excused from practice on Wednesday by the Browns, who are now deciding whether to cut ties with the polarizing wide receiver or see if he and Mayfield can move forward together. The latest firestorm involving Beckham came Tuesday when Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn't throw the ball to the three-time Pro Bowler.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
The ability of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to hide his vaccination status creates plenty of questions about what the Packers and the league knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it. Specifically, many wonder whether and to what extent Rodgers complied with the COVID protocols applicable to unvaccinated players. As explained previously, [more]
Here are some enticing head coaching candidates the Vikings should consider.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
The Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the Patriots in Week 9. Here are the latest updates on each player's injury.
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers petitioned the NFL about the alternative treatment over the summer but was denied, sources told ESPN.
"Yeah, I've been immunized," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said when asked if he was vaccinated in August. He is not vaccinated.