Lincoln Loud announces Lamar Jackson as MVP of Week 3 'NFL Slimetime'

Reuters

Labor unions and some U.S. lawmakers are pressing airlines not to resume stock buybacks after a COVID assistance prohibition expires this week. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is holding a hearing on Thursday on investing in transportation workers that will discuss the issue. DeFazio is circulating a letter to colleagues seen by Reuters that urges airlines to "refrain from initiating stock buybacks ... at least until air carriers are able to publish and fulfill schedules that meet demand; staff flights and key personnel positions appropriately; and return service to every community."